TIFF REVIEW: ‘Degrassi: Whatever It Takes’ is a raw look at the teen drama that dared to be real 

This review contains spoilers for Degrassi: Whatever It Takes.

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes is a heartfelt rewind through decades of teen angst, hallway drama, and cultural firsts, as creators, superfans, and actors lovingly revisit the Canadian series that shaped multiple generations.

Making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12, the documentary film brought audiences right back to those grey, blue and yellow hallways that redefined teen television. For many, Degrassi was the Bible for all-things-adolescent, covering everything from menstrual cycles to dysfunctional families to unhealthy relationships. In Lisa Rideout’s film, the lens turns inward, diving deep into co-creator Linda Schuyler’s vision of bringing the unpolished realities of young people to the screen.

Middle school teacher turned producer Schuyler recognized early on that kids had real stories to tell that extended far beyond the fluff that TV portrayed. Childhood, she believed, was more than just wacky fantasies and whimsical adventures, it was often gritty, isolating, and full of moments where kids had to come face-to-face with adult problems way before even understanding them.

Thus, she birthed short film series Ida Makes a Movie, a short film that observed children grappling with the consequences of lying. Shot on De Grassi Street in Toronto, it would become the predecessor to the groundbreaking franchise that spanned nearly 40 years.

In Whatever It Takes, actors from all franchises – Kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Degrassi: Next Class – reunite to share the highs, lows, and behind-the-scenes realities of being part of a series that didn’t just entertain, but changed lives.

More than just a teen drama, Degrassi was pretty radical in its willingness to address issues that other shows avoided. The series tackled serious topics like racism, pregnancy, homophobia, sexual assault and class inequality, topics that would be deemed as controversial on-air, especially for minors. And if the subject matter wasn’t relatable enough, the casting sealed the connection.

Whatever It Takes brings back fan-favourites like Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, Miriam McDonald, Shane Kippel, Stefan Brogren, Amanda Stepto, Stacie Mistysyn, Dayo Ade, and many more, all of whom reflect on the fact that no acting experience was necessary for the job. The authenticity shined through knowing that these were regular kids playing regular kids, which is exactly why audiences saw themselves in them.

The documentary revisits some of Degrassi’s most pivotal and controversial on-screen moments. It unpacks storylines like Jimmy Brooks (played by Graham) being paralyzed after a school shooting inspired by the 1999 Columbine massacre, and the introduction of Adam Torres in 2010, the first transgender character in a main cast on teen television. It also explores how the show handled abortion across decades, from characters walking into clinics in the early ’90s to undergoing the procedure onscreen in the late 2010s.

But Whatever It Takes doesn’t just focus on what aired, it also reveals the off-screen realities: child actors navigating burnout, depression, and the harsh truth that many were paid far less than what their work and its cultural impact deserved.

In all, I thoroughly enjoyed this warm-hearted tribute to the franchise I’ve known and loved for years. That said, there were plenty more moments and voices I would have loved to see, like a confessional from Christina Schmidt, who played Terri McGregor, a rare plus-sized character in early 2000s teen TV; or Ryan Cooley reflecting on J.T. Yorke’s shocking and senseless death; or a deeper dive into hockey prodigy Cam Campbell’s suicide and its emotional ripple effect across the school.

Still, the documentary was absolutely worth watching, and I think most in the audience would agree, as it was met with laughter, whoops, and audible awes throughout.

After its run ended in 2017 without a Netflix renewal, Degrassi left a noticeable void in the world of teen dramas. In the years since, few shows have matched its honesty, heart, and willingness to tackle tough topics head-on. While there have been rumblings of a possible reboot, Whatever It Takes is a reminder that Degrassi still has more to give, and that a new generation could use a show that sees them the way this one always did.