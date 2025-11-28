Events happening in Toronto this weekend: Nov. 28 – 30

Toronto is officially in holiday mode, and this weekend is packed with glowing light displays, winter markets, art walks and cozy community events across the city.

Whether you want to shop local, take in outdoor art, or watch the tree light up at City Hall, here are the best events to check out from Friday to Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 28

Old Town Toronto Cavalcade Of Lights

Old Town is flipping the switch on the holidays with an early-evening light-up in Berczy Park (35 Wellington St. E.), home to Toronto’s beloved dog fountain from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For one hour on Friday night, the small but mighty park just east of Yonge fills up with live music, glowing installations and plenty of bundled-up pup statues while the neighbourhood’s annual Cavalcade of Lights officially gets underway.

The display will stay lit through the winter season, but opening night is your chance to see everything come to life at once, framed by the Flatiron Building and the historic St. Lawrence/Old Town streetscape. No tickets are required for this event, and entrance is free.

Window Wonderland 2025

The Junction is rolling out its yearly cold-weather arts takeover until Feb. 1, turning the neighbourhood’s storefronts and side streets into a sprawling outdoor gallery. Window Wonderland scatters dozens of artist-created window installations and colourful murals throughout the area, each one paired with an augmented reality layer that pops to life when viewed through your phone.

This part neighbourhood stroll, part tech-powered art hunt is entirely free, running daily from morning to late evening. Presented with support from MEDS Junction Pharmacy, the self-guided experience mixes local creativity with interactive play, making it a perfect excuse to explore the indie shops, cafés and bars that define this west-end pocket.

Find more information and check out the event’s map at The Junction’s website.

Winterfest at Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W.) is turning its entire waterfront building into a full-on holiday playground again this year, blending art, food and family-friendly fun at one of the city’s best lakefront backdrops. Winterfest’s second edition brings back the twinkling light displays and outdoor performances, but adds new attractions like a walk-through Winter Maze, expanded holiday markets and the always-popular train rides along the shore.

This year’s event is co-presented by Street Eats Market, which means plenty of comfort-food vendors and seasonal treats to fuel your evening.

Hours for the festival are: Fridays: 6 – 11 p.m., Saturdays: 4 -11 p.m., Sundays: 4 – 8 p.m., and New Year’s Eve: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Sip & Shop Holiday Night Market

Nickel Brook Brewing (1589 The Queensway) is opening its doors for one of its most popular free winter traditions from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: a one-night holiday market fuelled by craft beer and local makers. Now in its fourth year, the Sip & Shop brings together a curated lineup of vendors (think handmade goods, small-batch treats, home décor, accessories and stocking-stuffer finds), set up right between the fermenters and barrels.

Guests can browse at their own pace with a fresh pour in hand, sample seasonal brews and get a jump on gift buying without the mall crowds. Expect a relaxed, community-minded atmosphere, festive tunes and plenty of chances to support artists from across the GTA.

Cavalcade of Lights – Opening Night at Nathan Phillips Square

The Cavalcade of Lights launches the city’s holiday season with a full evening of performances, large-scale light installations, and the official lighting of the massive Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. that anchors the square.

Alongside the ceremony, expect a packed program: live music on the main stage, free public skating under the illuminated canopy, and a special figure-skating showcase that turns the rink into a winter performance space.

Many of the glowing displays and skating experiences will stay in place through Jan. 7.

There is no admission fee for this event, and you can find more information on the City of Toronto’s website.

Queen West Holiday Market at Campbell House



One of the city’s oldest homes is getting a full festive glow-up this weekend as Campbell House Museum (160 Queen St. W.) hosts its annual Queen West Holiday Market from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 1822 Georgian landmark turns into a bustling artisan marketplace for one day only, with local makers taking over. Expect a mix of handcrafted jewellery, small-batch treats, candles, prints, winter accessories and other indie finds from Toronto creatives. Perfect for knocking off a few gifts, or just soaking up some old-meets-new holiday charm.

Sunday, Nov. 30

Glad Day’s Queer Zine & Local Authors Book Fair

Toronto’s queer lit community is gathering under one roof this Sunday from 12 p.m., to 6 p.m. as Glad Day Lit hosts its first-ever zine and local authors fair. The spacious atrium at 32 Lisgar St. transforms into a marketplace of comics, zines, chapbooks, small-press titles, art prints and experimental storytelling you won’t find on most bookstore shelves.

It’s an indoor, fully accessible market for anyone looking to support queer writers, makers and local publishers ahead of the holiday season.

Attendees who RSVP and check in by 3 p.m. will also be entered to win a curated gift basket filled with books and zines. If you love DIY publishing, queer lit, and community-driven storytelling, this is the place to spend your Sunday.

For more information, and to RSVP, visit EventBrite.

The Winter Market at Evergreen Brick Works

Evergreen Brick Works (550 Bayview Ave.) is bringing back its sprawling winter marketplace, turning the former industrial site into a festive hub every Sunday leading up to the holidays (Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21). The historic site is set to become home to more than 60 vendors from the Ontario Artisan and Ontario Vintage markets, where you can expect handmade ceramics, small-batch foods, retro fashion, art, home décor and plenty of one-of-a-kind giftables.

Beyond shopping, the site leans into its natural surroundings with a cozy winter garden, outdoor fire pits, family-friendly craft stations and seasonal workshops. Food trucks and the market’s own food court keep things warm with comfort eats and hot drinks, while live performances add to the atmosphere. The popular outdoor skating rink often opens for the season, giving visitors even more reason to make a day of it.

The MamaMarket by Mommy Mundo

A community-minded market dedicated to moms and mom-founded businesses is popping up in Toronto for the first time at 183 Queen St. E. as Mommy Mundo brings its popular MamaMarket series to the city, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The one-day event gathers a curated mix of local “mompreneurs,” selling everything from baby gear and wellness products to handmade gifts, home items and thoughtful holiday picks.

Throughout the day, the venue will host short talks and mini workshops focused on wellbeing, creativity and navigating the balance of family and work—programming that’s been at the heart of Mommy Mundo’s community-building approach across the Philippines and beyond. Kids are welcome too, with play areas and child-friendly activities by Happy Harvest Play giving little ones room to roam while parents browse and mingle.