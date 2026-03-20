Events happening in Toronto this weekend: March 20-22

Toronto is heading into the first official weekend of spring with a packed lineup of events that hit just about every interest.

Massive fan conventions, immersive pop-ups, ballet, film, and cultural showcases, let us tell you that there’s no shortage of ways to make the most of the next three days in the city. With a mix of free and ticketed events across the city, it’s a good time to step out and see what’s happening around Toronto.

Here are nine activities to kick off the season.

Friday, Mar. 20

Comicon 2026

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front St. W

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Toronto Comicon is taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for three days of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and cosplay, bringing together more than 35,000 fans for one massive pop culture weekend. This year’s guests include Cary Elwes, Mara Wilson, Brian Tochi, Ernie Reyes Jr., François Chau, Kenn Scott and Robbie Rist, with autographs, photo ops and live panels on deck. Expect live Sketch Duels, hands-on workshops, cosplay photo ops and a packed show floor full of collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just stepping in, it’s a space to find your fandom! Tickets can be purchased on Fan Expo’s website.

Show hours: Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Read More Comicon returns to Toronto during March Break weekend

Canine Circus: Dogs do Magic

Location: Elgin & Winter Gardens Theatre, 189 Yonge St.

Step into a show where magic meets man’s best friend. Dogs Do Magic is part of the Canine Circus, blending illusion, comedy and circus-style performance, with highly trained pups as the stars of the show. Created by Toronto performers Aaron and Caroline, the act features dogs pulling off impressive tricks woven into a theatrical, high-energy magic performance. Tickets can be purchased at the official Ticketmaster website.

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Opening night: Through the Eyes of an Immigrant

Location: Remote Gallery, 568B Richmond St. W

Marking its first anniversary, Eternal Happiness is hosting Through the Eyes of an Immigrant, a photography exhibition exploring how migration reshapes identity, memory and the meaning of home. The show features Toronto-based photographers Abhijit AA, Aum Thiruvoth and Tojan Peter, whose work spans documentary, landscape and everyday life, capturing what it means to live between worlds. Curated by Vishwa Patel, the exhibit invites viewers to reflect on diaspora, belonging and the shared realities across global cities. Admission is free.

The exhibition opens Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a photo talk happening Saturday at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 21

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Pinocchio

Location: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen St. W

This is the final weekend to catch Olivier Award-winning director and choreographer Will Tuckett’s rendition of Pinocchio for the National Ballet of Canada, based on the 19th-century classic tale. The ballet follows the story of a wooden puppet who longs to be real, a wish granted by the fatherly Geppetto who guides Pinocchio’s understanding of what it means to be human. Tickets range between $48 and $254, and are available now.

Toronto Short Film Festival

Location: Paradise Cinema, 1006 Bloor St. W

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Calling all the cinephiles: The Toronto Short Film Festival returns for its 12th year this weekend! More than 100 genre-savvy short films are set to be screened at the festival, ranging from documentaries, to sci-fi to thrillers. Multiple films will be showcased during scheduled timeblocks, and festivalgoers can view the titles ahead of the showtime. Tickets are around $24.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Pub Pop-Up

Location: Man of Kent, 202 Ossington Ave.

Enter the world of hit British crime series Peaky Blinders with a visit to The Garrison, an immersive pub pop-up inspired by film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, at Man of Kent, which debuts on Netflix on Friday. Westend’s Man of Kent will transform into the fictional Birmingham pub, where grit meets glamour with tons of easter eggs for the real fans. On for this weekend only, guests can try show-inspired cocktails, get temporary tattoos, and take Instagrammable peaky pics. Entry is free, but capacity is limited based on a first-come, first-served basis. The experience opens up from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, Mar. 22

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Japanese Cultural Pop-Up at Welcome Market

Location: The Welcome Market, 938 Queen St. W

No need to book a flight across the globe, because a taste of Japan is headed right to your backyard!

Next Stop Japan is transforming the vibrant Queen West neighbourhood into an immersive hub of Japanese food, beverage, lifestyle, artisanal crafts, homeware, anime, and more. Visitors can browse through the market for samples of specialties like green tea, shopping, and discover brands rarely found outside Japan. Running all weekend long, the market is free entry, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.

Spring Equinox Festival

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Location: STACKT Market, 28 Bathurst St.

Ring in the spring season with the week-long Spring Equinox festival, featuring daily programming rooted in wellness. Some things to check out include family-friendly workshops, meditation sessions, local vendors and live performances. The festival is free to attend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., but select workshops may require advance registration.

Retro Arcade: Re-Imagined

Location: Hotel X Toronto, 111 Princes’ Blvd.

Retro Arcade is on its final weekend of transforming Hotel X Toronto into the ultimate gaming experience with classic titles, high-energy play, and the best throwbacks. A $27.18 all-day pass grants players access to rediscover timeless favourites including Monster Kart, 8-player Foosball, Extreme Shot, motorcycle racing, Dance Dance Revolution, and much more! Tickets are available for purchase online.