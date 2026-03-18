‘Everyone is a fan of something,’ Comicon comes back to Toronto during March Break weekend

What to know Toronto Comicon is taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 20–22, offering a final March Break event for fans of anime, sci-fi, horror, and comics.

The convention features interactive activities like meet-and-greets, workshops, sketch duels, and cosplay opportunities, with rules prohibiting certain props, nudity, and hate speech.

Attendees can choose from a range of ticket options including single-day, weekend, family, youth, and kids passes, with events starting at 10 a.m.

Celebrity guests include Steven Ogg, Cary Elwes, and Mara Wilson, along with voice actors from popular series like Arcane and The Simpsons.

Anyone looking to have their last hurrah before March Break ends can look no further than Comicon, which is taking over the Metropolitan Convention Centre in Toronto.

From Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, fans of anime, science fiction, horror and comic books can explore the multiple events happening during the Toronto-based convention.

The event has something for everyone, as the website states “everyone is a fan of something.”

Different activities include actor meet-and-greets, how-to workshops, sketch duels against comic artists and photos with costumed characters.

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Attendees are welcome to also dress up as their favourite characters, but the Comicon website reminds cosplayers to leave any chemical special effects, including helium balloons, at home. Nudity and hate speech of any kind are also not welcome.

Those interested are able to pick between multiple ticket types, including single day tickets, three-day passes, family passes which include a single day ticket for two adults and four kids, youth single day tickets, and kids passes.

The first few events begin bright and early on the first day at 10 a.m.

Big star appearances

Some would say the main attraction of attending the conventions is for a chance to meet actors and actresses who have played iconic characters in various series’ and/ or movies.

And the Toronto Comicon is stacked with celebrities who have appeared in cult classic films, television shows and video games.

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Canadian actor Steven Ogg will be in attendance all weekend long. He’s best known for his roles as Simon in The Walking Dead, Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto V, and private detective Sobchak in Better Call Saul.

UK actor Cary Elwes, who played Westley in Princess Bride and Mayor Larry Kline in Stranger Things, will be attending on Saturday and Sunday, with guests able to purchase a photograph or autograph from him.

American actress, Mara Wilson will be at the event for all three days, giving guests the chance to meet her for her role as Matilda, Natalie Hillard in Mrs. Doubtfire, and Susan Walker in Miracle on 34th Street.

Many voice actors will also be attending including Arcane actors Jason Spisak and JB Blanc, as well as Jenny Yokobori from The Simpsons.