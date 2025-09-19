Events happening in Toronto this weekend: Sept. 19-21

Cheers to the weekend, Toronto!

This weekend is jam-packed with activities across the city. From late-night dance floors to culture-infused street festivals to delicious eats, Toronto is giving a new meaning to being “outside” for the final days of summer.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the city!

FRIDAY: SEPT. 19

Park(ing) Day Toronto

This weekend, activations are popping up across the city inviting Torontonians to re-imagine parking spaces! The annual Park(ing) Day is here, and will temporarily repurpose on-street, boulevard or lot parking spaces, creatively converting them into tiny parks and places for art, play, and sports!

On Friday, 2472 Kingston Rd. transforms into Lemonade Lane, inviting people passing by to enjoy some free lemonade and snacks! This space is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and this is only one of the sites that residents can look forward to all weekend long.

Etobicoke Ribfest

Get elbow-deep in some tasty BBQ this weekend, as the annual Etobicoke Ribfest returns to close out the summer.

In its fourth year, the Etobicoke Ribfest is taking over Colonel Samuel Smith Park, featuring North America’s award-winning rib teams. Savour mouth-watering barbequed ribs, tender pulled pork, juicy smoked brisket and sausage, and more! Also take the time to indulge in a range of activities, such as Midway rides, face painting, artisan marketplaces and live music by local bands.

Etobicoke Ribfest opens on Friday at 12 p.m.

Paint N Vibe: BEY + RIHRIH

Are you Hive or Navy? Well at this event, you can be both!

Pizza Rustica is the place to be on Friday night for the ultimate pop-girl fandom clash on canvas. Fans of Beyoncé and Rihanna have the opportunity to channel their creativity at a painting session inspired by the icons, all while vibing to their biggest anthems.

Don’t miss this cool night where art meets music! Doors open at 8 p.m and tickets start at $55.

Emo Night Toronto

Grab that black eyeliner and prepare to rock out to your favourite sad songs because it’s Emo Night at Sneaky Dee’s!

The College Street bar is throwing a party on Friday featuring the best punk rock hits of the 2000’s. Enjoy music from timeless bands like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Sum 41 and more!

Tickets for this night are $12.58, and the party kicks off at 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY: SEPT. 20

Canadian Walk for Veteran

Make your Saturday meaningful by kicking it off with the Canadian Walk for Veterans!

This nationwide movement raises funds for mental health programs, child and youth programs, and recovery and rehabilitation services for veterans, military members and their families.

The walk begins at Fort York, winds through historic sites of historic significance, and concludes at HMCS York on the waterfront as a tribute to the city’s deep ties to Canada’s Navy.

Registration is open for $25, and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

Sushi Making 101

Get hands on in this introductory cooking class on Saturday, where you’ll learn how to make sushi!

In 90 minutes, you’ll leave the session feeling like a pro, having made 28 pieces of sushi! Try your hand at classics like California and Spicy Ahi Tuna rolls, as well as hand rolls.

This session is $85, which includes all materials and tools needed, and kicks off at 1 p.m. at 14 Logan Ave.

Geary Block Party

The ultimate block party is hitting the city’s streets this Saturday!

The Geary Block Party will transform 1.2 kilometres of Geary Ave. into an exciting community celebration. The free, all-day festival features live music stages, an art battle, over 50 unique vendors, delicious food from the street’s diverse restaurant scene, craft beer, wine raves, and non-stop entertainment from morning until late night!

SUNDAY: SEPT. 21

Haunted Walk Ghost Tour

Are you afraid of the dark, Toronto? For the adventurous out there, a chilling and thrilling journey through the city’s ghastly history awaits you on Sunday!

This spooky experience dives into the world of ghosts, graveyards, haunted theatres and unsolved mysteries throughout the city, departing from the front of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The 75-minute tours start at about $30 per person.

I Love Reggaeton

Love that addicting Reggaeton beat? Well, we’ve got the party for you this Sunday!

I Love Reggaeton takes over Cabana Toronto this weekend, featuring music from the genre’s biggest artists, – from Bad Bunny to J. Balvin to Karol G – so you can end of summer with a bang, literally.

Tickets start at $25, and doors open at 1 p.m.

Bi+ Arts Festival

Calling all art-lovers: the Bi+ Arts Festival is back in Toronto!

This community-based queer arts festival celebrates the voices of bisexual, pansexual, fluid and 2S artists, performers and writers. It’s running all weekend, but you can especially not miss Sunday’s events like the Group Art Exhibition Reception at the Rivoli, where creatives will express emotional and spiritual voyages through nature and community from 3 to 5 p.m.. Afterwards, the festival closes with a cabaret featuring musicians, drag performances and comedians, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Tickets are sold based on a sliding-scale model.

