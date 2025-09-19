Fans think Justin Bieber may be announcing a new tour soon — here’s what we think the setlist should look like

We don’t want to jinx anything, but it looks like Justin Bieber may be going on tour soon.

According to fans, it seems that a Justin Bieber tour isn’t as far out of the realm of possibility as it once was. Beliebers first started speculating that a tour could be on the horizon when the Canadian singer popped out during the Los Angeles stop of The Grand National tour to join SZA in performing “Snooze,” earlier this year. This was the first time they performed their acoustic remix live.

Not only did he recently release the album Swag, but Bieber then followed up with his surprise album, Swag II, just eight weeks later. And, as if this influx of new music wasn’t enough indication, Coachella dropped its 2026 festival lineup early, naming Bieber as the day two headliner.

Because Bieber is now a husband and father, some extra tour money might not be a bad idea. You know he has to pay for those diapers somehow.

In preparation for the tour that is maybe (probably) happening in the near future, we created our dream setlist. As much as we would LOVE a three-hour show each night, we don’t think it’s realistic, so we made our runtime just under two. Check it out!

Part One – Swag Era (~20 minutes)

“Love Song” (full song)

“Speed Demon” (full song)

“Eye Candy”

“Witchya”

“Devotion”

Interlude (“Dadz Love” + “Anyone”)

Part Two – Justice Era (~ 30 minutes)

“Peaches” (full song)

“Die For You”

“As I Am”

“Off My Face” (extended)

“Unstable”

“Lonely”

“Ghost”

“There She Go”

“Loved by You”

“Holy”

“Stay”

Interlude (old tour footage)

Part Three – Acoustic set (~25 minutes)

“Baby”

“Boyfriend”

“Never Say Never”

Surprise song*

“Sorry”

“Confident”

“Snooze”

Surprise song*

Interlude (“Swag”)

Part Four – Swag Continued (~25 minutes)

“Yukon”

“Walking Away”

“Don’t Wanna”

Interlude (“Standing on Business”)

“I Think You’re Special”

“Better Man”

Encore (~10 minutes)

“Daisies”

“Mother in You”

*Surprise Song Suggestions:

“U Smile”

“That Should Be Me”

“Right Here” (Toronto Exclusive?)

“I Don’t Care”

“One Time”

“What’s Hatin’”

“All Around the World”

“As Long as You Love Me”

“Beauty and a Beat”

“What Do You Mean”

“I’m The One

“Cold Water”

“Where are Ü Now?”

“Somebody to Love”

“Yummy”

“Stuck with U”

“Company”

“Despacito”

“Let Me Love You”