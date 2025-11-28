Legends, hits, and holiday vibes: Heat up your December with these 6 concerts in Toronto 

Toronto’s concert scene is igniting this month, with a lineup that truly brings the heat to a frosty December.

Prepare for some unforgettable nights this December in the city, as music and artists that span genres and generations are hitting the 6ix. From iconic Canadian rockers to chart-topping R&B stars, and even a festive drag extravaganza, the city is buzzing and ready to deliver the perfect soundtrack to the final month of 2025.

Here are some of the hottest concerts happening in Toronto this December.

The Tea Party, Headstones and Finger Eleven

Date: December 5

December 5 Location: The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort

The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Admission: Starting at $67

Calling all the headbangers – this one is for you!

Canadian rock heavyweights The Tea Party, Headstones, and Finger Eleven are joining forces for a rare triple-bill this month at Great Canadian Casino Resort!

With more than 35 years of hits under their belt, fans can expect a powerhouse night that blends The Tea Party’s global musical fusion, the Headstones’ raw and rebellious intensity and Finger Eleven’s alt-metal energy.

Doors open for this exciting night at 6 p.m.

Venue Tip: Indulge and truly feel the sound in this concert venue, as it’s home to Ontario’s first permanent Meyer Sound “Panther” line-array speaker system which provides exceptional audio quality for concerts.

Jessie Reyez: Paid in Memories Tour

Date: December 5

December 5 Location: Massey Hall

Massey Hall Admission: Starting at $62

Toronto’s very own Jessie Reyez is returning to the 6ix for one night only.

Bringing her tour to Massey Hall this December, this show is for the real R&B lovers. An emotional evening awaits fans as the songwriter debuts some of the biggest heartfelt hits from her 2025 album PAID IN MEMORIES, like “CULDN’T B ME” and “PSILOCYBIN & DAISIES.”

Joined by opener RAAHiiM, doors open at 7 p.m., and a portion of every ticket sold goes toward The Jessie Reyez Fund which supports women and underrepresented communities in music.

Venue Tip: Look out for the balcony seats if you love acoustics. Massey Hall is famous for its intimate sound, and the upper levels deliver some of the clearest acoustics in the city – sometimes even better than the floor.

Alaska presents: A Very ALASKA Christmas Show

Date: December 11

December 11 Location: The Danforth Music Hall

The Danforth Music Hall Admission: Starting at $40

For all the RuPaul’s Drag Race obsessives, here’s the ultimate way to ring in the holiday season.

All-star queen Alaska is bringing her festive energy to The Danforth Music Hall! Known for her wittiness and theatrics, Alaska will sleigh the stage with a holiday-themed performance filled with her signature drag charisma, campy humour, and addictive musical numbers. Fans can expect a heartwarmingly hilarious evening as she puts on a drag twist to classic Christmas tunes!

If you’re in search of seasonal magic and an iconic stage show, lights go down at 8 p.m.

Venue Tip: The main bar in the lobby gets super packed before showtime, but the floor-level bar (to the left once you enter the hall) as well as the upper-level bar usually has a shorter line and faster service. Perfect for quickly grabbing a drink right before the lights go down!

50 Cent

Date: December 13

December 13 Location: Rebel

Rebel Admission: Starting at $50

You can find him “in the club” – Rebel Nightclub, that is – as rapper 50 Cent is set to ignite the stage in Toronto this month.

The G-Unit icon is bringing his New York City signature swag and over 20 years’ worth of braggadocious bars to the waterfront venue. Known for his huge persona and gritty storytelling, fans should expect all-time hits like “In da Club” and “Many Men” to take over the stage.

Kicking off at 10 p.m., this is your shot to party with one of rap’s most influential figures!

Venue Tip: For concertgoers who want to get as close as possible to their favourite artist on stage, travelling along the sides of the crowd rather than straight ahead is your best bet to make your way to the front.

Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness Tour

Date: December 17

December 17 Location: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Admission: Starting at $81

The City Boys are about to be outside this December, as Burna Boy headlines at Scotiabank Arena for his No Sign of Weakness tour.

The Nigerian singer, known for his infectious fusion of Afrobeat, dancehall, and Hip-Hop is headed to the 6ix just months after the release of his eighth album No Sign of Weakness. The African Giant is known for his energetic and emotional sets backed by a full live band, and fans can look forward to favourites like “Last Last” and newer tracks from his latest album, including “Love” and “TaTaTa.”

This must-see night of rhythm and vibes starts at 8:30 p.m.

Venue Tip: If you’re arriving by transit, entering through Union Station’s indoor walkway (Gate 1) is the fastest, warmest, and sometimes least crowded option.

KESmas with Kes the Band

Date: December 20

December 20 Location: HISTORY

HISTORY Admission: Starting at $140

Soca and the holidays, is there a better combination? This December, Trinidadian singer Kes is ringing in the festive celebration with a one-night-only show at HISTORY.

KESmas is bringing the heat to a chilly Toronto this month, performing timeless crowd favourites like “Wotless”, “Hello”, and “Cocoa Tea” and making the city feel like a Caribbean Christmas party! With high‑energy performances and a live band, this is the perfect chance to dance into the holiday season island-style.

Venue Tip: HISTORY’s balcony offers one of the venue’s best views, but seating and railing space fill up fast. Arrive a bit early, grab a rail position, and you’ll have a perfect, unobstructed sightline for the whole show, with quicker bar access too!

