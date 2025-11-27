Here are 6 outdoor skating trails to check out this weekend

Outdoor ice rinks are opening across Toronto this weekend, and nothing captures the winter vibe quite like skating under the open sky.

More than 50 of the city’s outdoor artificial rinks are set to kick off the season on Nov. 29, offering that true Toronto winter experience filled with frosty air and winding skating trails. While indoor arenas stay open from fall through early spring, outdoor rinks shine from late November to March.

Here are six spots with trails that bring the ultimate winter vibes.

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Address: 3145 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

Located along a wooded stretch of shoreline in the Kipling Ave. and Lakeshore Blvd. area, Colonel Samuel Smith Park has a network of walking paths and Toronto’s first figure-eight outdoor ice skating trail, located next to the Power House Recreation Centre (65 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Rd.).

Rennie Park

Address: 1 Rennie Terrace

Rennie Park is a 9.7-hectare green space near Bloor St. West and the South Kingsway that transforms into a winter wonderland for the season. Visitors can enjoy the outdoor artificial ice rink, and check for drop-In leisure skate and shinny hours.

College Park

Address: 420 Yonge St.

Located near College and Yonge streets, College Park is a vibrant public space that’s reopening for the winter, months after closing down for construction in the fall. The park features the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail for outdoor skating in winter.

Dieppe Park Complex

Address: 455 Cosburn Ave.

Along Cosburn Ave., just east of Greenwood Ave., Dieppe Park Complex is a winter hotspot for Torontonians. The park spans three hectares and boasts a double-pad artificial ice rink, making it ideal for non-stop public skating. Its pleasure ice skating trail, one of only four in Toronto, also offers a unique skating experience in the heart of the city.

Greenwood Park

Address: 150 Greenwood Ave.

Sitting on Greenwood Ave., just north of Dundas St. E., Greenwood Park spans 6.2 hectares and is a favourite for winter activities. The park is home to Toronto’s first covered outdoor artificial ice rink, providing skaters with shelter from the elements while enjoying the ice. The rink is complemented by an ice skating trail right beside it, perfect for leisure and glides.

McCowan District Park

Address: 150 McCowan Rd.

Right in the east end of Toronto is McCowan District Park, a large community hub that comes alive in the winter months. The park features an outdoor artificial ice rink for public skating, along with small trails to explore the space.

For a full lineup of outdoor rinks opening across Toronto this weekend, check out the city’s website.