Live music in Toronto this week: From Jordan Ward to The Hives, here are the concerts happening March 16–22

Spring is just around the corner and there are plenty of concerts to attend in Toronto to celebrate the occasion.

From rising pop stars to established rock and metal bands, concert lovers will have plenty of opportunities to catch a show or two around the GTA.

Here are some of the artists performing in Toronto this week:

Natalie Jane

When: March 16

Where: The Opera House

Singer songwriter and keyboardist Natalie Jane will be kicking off the week at The Opera House Monday night on The World I Didn’t Want world tour. The New Jersey born singer competed on American Idol in 2020 and her independently released music eventually led her to sign with Capitol. Jane released her latest album, the world i didn’t want, in 2025. General admission tickets are $40.75.

Advertisement

Erra + Currents

When: March 17

Where: HISTORY

Erra and Currents are banding together on a co-headline tour that will be stopping at HISTORY this Tuesday. Erra is a progressive metalcore band from Birmingham, Ala. and released their seventh album, Silence Outlives the Earth, just a couple of weeks ago.

Newtown, Conn. metalcore band Currents have been active in the scene since 2011 and have put out three albums and four EPs, with their latest being All That Follows in 2025. General admission floor tickets are $47.

Advertisement

Jordan Ward

When: March 17

Where: Mod Club

R&B artist Jordan Ward will be taking over the Mod Club on Tuesday with The Apartment tour. Ward’s career started in dance, before transitioning to music in 2017. His debut album Forward came out in 2023 and in 2024, he was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist. Face value tickets for Ward’s show are sold out. However, you can buy a verified resale ticket for $59.50.

Matt Berninger

When: March 19

Where: Massey Hall

Advertisement

Matt Berninger, who is better known as the lyricist and frontman of acclaimed indie rock band The National, is performing at Massey Hall on Thursday. In May 2025, Berninger released his sophomore album Get Sunk. Tickets start at $54.15 with general admission standing tickets costing $90.35

Lamb of God

When: March 20

Where: Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

American heavy metal band Lamb of God has been a cornerstone of metal music since forming in 1994. From Richmond, Va., the band has 12 albums under their belt and five Grammy Awards nominations. The five-piece will play the Great Canadian Casino Resort this Friday and tickets start at $110.75 with floor tickets costing $172.50.

Advertisement

Max Styler

When: March 21

Where: HISTORY

Californian DJ and electronic music producer Max Styler will be bringing his turntables to HISTORY this Saturday. Styler has over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and will be playing at both the Coachella and Tomorrowland festivals. Face value tickets are sold out, but verified resale tickets are still available starting at $114.

The Hives

When: March 22 and 23

Where: HISTORY

Advertisement

Swedish rock band The Hives will be taking over HISTORY this Sunday and the coming Monday to support their seventh album, The Hives Forever Forever the Hives. Critics have named them one of the best live bands of the last two decades. Tickets for Sunday’s show start at $80.50. Face value tickets for Monday are sold out. However, verified resale tickets are still available, starting at $84.50