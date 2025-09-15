Seth Rogen breaks record at the Emmys – Here’s how Canadians did at the 2025 awards show

Canadian talent was front-and-centre at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, with several stars from the north earning nominations and one bringing home the gold and setting a new record at one of the biggest nights in television.

The broadcast event returned Sunday night to celebrate the best in television, honouring exceptional performances, creators, and stories – among whom were Seth Rogen, Martin Short, and Catherine O’Hara.

Canadian and Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogen, who co-created the cringe comedy series “The Studio,” alongside collaborator Evan Goldberg, took home the very first award of the night for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the Apple TV+ show.

“This is amazing, I so could not wrap my head around this happening that I literally prepared nothing. I’ve never won anything in my life,” Rogen said during his acceptance speech for his first-ever Emmy Award win.

“This is really just so lovely…I don’t know what to say. This is so nice!” he said.

Rogen received a record-breaking 23 award nominations for the acclaimed show, marking the highest-ever for a comedy series during a single season. The actor received additional award wins for “The Studio,” including writing and directing a comedy series.

The actor’s four award wins, along with the nine claimed during the Creative Art Emmys held last weekend, beat the previous record of 11 wins set last year by “The Bear.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton-born actor Martin Short earned a single nomination alongside Rogen for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara earned two Emmy nominations during the ceremony – one for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in “The Studio” and another for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

O’Hara is best known for her work in sketch comedy (SCTV), film, and television, with notable roles in Home Alone, Beetlejuice, A Mighty Wind, and Elemental.