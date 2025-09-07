Advertisement

PHOTOS: Here’s some of the celebrities seen during TIFF

Kerrisa Wilson

Leslie, Judd and Maude Apatow
L-R: Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow and Maude Apatow at the "Poetic License" cast party. (Courtesy Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

Toronto is buzzing with A-listers who are here for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

It’s Day 4 of the renowned festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of film lovers every year. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the festival with big names coming to the 6ix, including Angelina Jolie, Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey.

From red carpets and TIFF parties to being spotted outside the Bisha Hotel downtown, the stars are out and about in Toronto. Check out who’s been caught on camera so far below:

Maude Apatow (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow and Maude Apatow (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Channing Tatum (Courtesy: Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images)
LaKeith Stanfield (Courtesy: Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images)
Kirsten Dunst (Courtesy: Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images)
 Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Courtesy: Ryan Emberley/Getty Images)
Matthew McCoughney
Angelina Jolie
Paul Mescal
Chad Coleman
Callum Turner
