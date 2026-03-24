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Hours before showtime, most seats remain open for FKA twigs in Toronto

FKA twigs is set to take over Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday night, however, a majority of tickets remain unsold.

Eva Zhu

An energetic woman with vibrant red hair and expressive makeup, promoting NOW Toronto with a dynamic background featuring the words "Body" and "Body" in red letters and a cityscape.
The tour poster for FKA twigs' Body Love tour, which stops in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. (Courtesy: Instagram/FKA twigs)

A large number of tickets for FKA twigs’ Toronto show remain unsold ahead of her performance  Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The British electronic and art pop artist Tahliah Debrett Barnett, known professionally as FKA twigs, is taking over Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday on her Body High tour to support her latest album, Eusexua Afterglow. 

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As of Tuesday morning, over 50 per cent of seats in the lower bowl sections are still up for grabs. A standard lower bowl ticket further away from the stage lists at $65 while a seat closer to the stage is $90.75. Floor seats are sold out, but there are plenty of verified resale tickets available starting at $172.50.

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Barnett is playing a show the same night as pop star Zara Larsson, who’s coming to HISTORY to support her latest album, Midnight Sun. Larsson is currently having a viral moment — her song with PinkPantheress, “Stateside” reached number one on the United States Spotify chart in early March. 

Barnett was supposed to perform at HISTORY in 2025, but due to visa issues, she was forced to cancel her North American dates.

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Eva Zhu

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