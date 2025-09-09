Hozier is bringing his Unreal Unearth tour to Toronto for one night only this week, here’s what you need to know

Hozier is about to take the city to church, as the singer is set to bring his soaring vocals, poetic lyricism and soulful folk sound to Toronto this week.

The Irish singer-songwriter is in the 6ix for his Unreal Unearth Tour, a one-night-only show at Rogers Stadium on Sept. 10. Playing to a crowd of nearly 50,000 fans, this show marks the penultimate Canadian stop on the extended limited North American leg of the tour. The second appearance will be in Cavendish, P.E.I. later this month for the Sommo Festival.

Hozier’s show will also be the final show to play at the seasonal open-air Rogers Stadium, after the venue officially opened earlier this summer.

Kicking off the tour in Europe in late 2023, the shows are in support of his critically acclaimed third studio album, Unreal Unearth, a genre-bending, Dante’s Inferno-inspired journey through heartbreak, hope, and the human condition.

Since his breakout 2013 hit “Take Me to Church,” Hozier has drawn in audiences for his rich vocals, politically charged ballads, and bluesy, gospel-like arrangements. Whether you’ve been a fan since the From Eden EP or just fell in love with “Francesca” from his latest release, this is one show you won’t want to miss!

In celebration of his Toronto stop, here’s a brief playlist spanning all three albums, perfect for brushing up on your upcoming Hozier show:

Take Me to Church Work Song Jackie and Wilson Someone New Almost (Sweet Music) Dinner & Diatribes Wasteland, Baby! Too Sweet Eat Your Young Northern Attitude

Supported by singers Amble and Gigi Perez, this show kicks off at 7 p.m.

For more information on the show and purchasing tickets, click here.