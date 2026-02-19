‘I totally misjudged a situation,’ Australian TV reporter apologizes after slurred Olympics broadcast goes viral

What to know Australian reporter Danika Mason appeared to slur her words during a live Winter Olympics update from the Italian Alps, with the clip quickly going viral online.



Mason later apologized on-air, admitting she “shouldn’t have had a drink” before the broadcast and saying the moment was “not the standard that I set for myself.”

Australian television reporter and sports broadcaster, Danika Mason, is owning up to a rough live hit that quickly made the rounds online.

The Channel Nine correspondent issued an on-air apology Thursday after viewers noticed she appeared to slur her words during a live sports segment from the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

In the footage, Mason appeared to slur parts of her report and drift off topic, mentioning everything from the cost of coffee in Italy to iguanas in the United States.

At the close of Thursday’s update, Mason offered a direct apology.

Advertisement

“I just want to take a moment, if that’s okay, to apologize. I totally misjudged a situation. I shouldn’t have had a drink,” Mason said.

“Especially in these conditions — it’s cold, we’ve got altitude, and not having had dinner probably didn’t help as well,” she continued.

“I want to take full responsibility; it’s not the standard that I set for myself.”