Advertisement

Now
Culture

‘I totally misjudged a situation,’ Australian TV reporter apologizes after slurred Olympics broadcast goes viral

Channel Nine’s Danika Mason says she “totally misjudged a situation” after admitting she had a drink before going live from the Winter Games.

Patricia Dolor

A woman smiling at a sports stadium, standing near the field with fans and players in the background, capturing a lively Toronto sports event.
Australian TV reporter Danika Mason apologized after admitting she had a drink before a live Winter Olympics broadcast that went viral. (Courtesy: @danika.masonn/Instagram)

What to know

  • Australian reporter Danika Mason appeared to slur her words during a live Winter Olympics update from the Italian Alps, with the clip quickly going viral online.
  • Mason later apologized on-air, admitting she “shouldn’t have had a drink” before the broadcast and saying the moment was “not the standard that I set for myself.”

Australian television reporter and sports broadcaster, Danika Mason, is owning up to a rough live hit that quickly made the rounds online.

The Channel Nine correspondent issued an on-air apology Thursday after viewers noticed she appeared to slur her words during a live sports segment from the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

In the footage, Mason appeared to slur parts of her report and drift off topic, mentioning everything from the cost of coffee in Italy to iguanas in the United States.

At the close of Thursday’s update, Mason offered a direct apology.

Advertisement

“I just want to take a moment, if that’s okay, to apologize. I totally misjudged a situation. I shouldn’t have had a drink,” Mason said. 

“Especially in these conditions — it’s cold, we’ve got altitude, and not having had dinner probably didn’t help as well,” she continued. 

“I want to take full responsibility; it’s not the standard that I set for myself.”

Patricia Dolor

Advertisement

Exclusive content and events straight to your inbox

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

By signing up, I agree to receive emails from Now Toronto and to the Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

Recently Posted

Advertisement