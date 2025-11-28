REVIEW: Jinkx and DeLa decked the Meridian Hall with a holiday show Toronto will not forget

Drag superstars Jinkx Monsoon (winner of Drag Race Season 5 and All-Stars season 7) and the iconic BenDeLaCreme (producer, writer, and legendary drag queen) graced Toronto for their eighth annual production of The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show.

There are drag shows, and then there are Jinkx and DeLa Holiday shows. My expectations were pretty high for this since I am familiar with their work on stage and on screen. When I think of Jinkx I think of a nihilistic blanket of jokes that warms me and provides company in a dark corner of comedy that I love to live in. When I think of DeLa, I instantly smile and chuckle at the thought of her overly positive and optimistic energy. The parodies were parodying, and the puns were punning. These two had the audience in their hands from the very beginning with their unconventional non-opening, opener.

When I think of DeLa, I imagine that she is at home making cookies that she has individually cut, icinged, and sugared while wearing a candy cane striped apron with a red and green trim. And I imagine Jinkx is waiting for DeLa to leave the kitchen so she can crank up the oven without her knowing. This show was basically that in a nut shell. Jinkx provided all the cynicism I could have wanted, wrapped in an effortless confidence and vocal display that demands applause and cheer. DeLa’s juxtaposition to Jinkx was hilarious, refreshing, and hit so many nails on so many heads with her brilliant writing.

The commentary in the show bounced around from politics and religion, to consumerism and technology, while simultaneously hitting references from multiple generations. It’s pretty remarkable that they were able to seamlessly reference Freaky Friday, Gremlins, and get a heartfelt laugh from a “protect the dolls” moment. As someone who loves a good reference, I thoroughly enjoyed their attention to current pop culture while equally tugging at our nostalgia bones with funny throwbacks.

The set decor is fairly minimal, however, it didn’t need more. The video elements were both visually compelling and hilarious alongside very effective lighting that enhanced moments throughout. The wardrobe and reveals did not disappoint, and there was also a very entertaining ensemble of dancers who we grew to love over the course of the show, not to mention Hunky, their beloved sidekick, and co-producer of the show. I found it very endearing to learn that the same team had been working together for all of the shows through the eight years. We learned this and much more during the VIP Q&A that took place after the show. I highly recommend this as you can ask them whatever questions you’d like! We learned about their writing processes, fun anecdotes, and how deeply they care about each other and their team.



This sentiment of community is not only apparent in their real life, but is also a theme in their show. DeLa and Jinkx have a way of connecting with each other (and the audience) that makes you feel like, even for a brief couple of hours, you are where you are supposed to be. Holiday trauma, as they put it, is felt by so many. Trauma from having family or not and going through the holidays are both very much present. Especially within the community that encapsulated drag and queer culture as a whole. As a straight cis white male, I am a guest in this space and I am very appreciative of being welcomed in. Much of my joy in life comes from queer culture and I believe that its impact on fashion, music, language, dance, etc., globally is not recognized nearly enough. Or it’s picked apart and what is deemed “acceptable” is taken for use by everyone, and the rest is discarded or shunned.

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show is so much more than a spectacle that comes to town during the holiday season. This event has become a tradition for so many people that have to overcome so much during a time of year that brings just as much (if not more) struggle, as it does joy. Many of the attendees were there for the third, fourth or eighth time. I’m not sure if this show would be on the naughty list, or the nice list. But, when it comes to town, I’m checking those dates twice to make sure I don’t miss it.

The tour continues until Dec. 30 with Vancouver being their last show.

For tickets and VIP packages, visit jinkxanddela.com.

