Leon Thomas brings soul and energy to Toronto on Mutts Don’t Heel Tour

What to know Leon Thomas delivered a high-energy, soulful performance at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall as part of his Mutts Don’t Heal Tour, showcasing his smooth vocals and multi-instrumental talent.

He opened with “How Fast” from his GRAMMY-nominated album MUTT and performed fan favourites including “Aquarius,” “Sneak,” “Yes It Is,” and “Treasure In The Hills.”

The audience was fully engaged, rarely using phones, and even got a surprise performance from Toronto R&B artist Savannah Rae.

Thomas closed the show with his life-changing hit “Mutt,” returning for an encore after the crowd’s chants, leaving a lasting impression on Toronto’s R&B scene.

Toronto got a taste of Leon Thomas’ Mutts Don’t Heel Tour, a performance brimming with soul, energy, and undeniable charisma.

The R&B singer, known for his Billboard Hot 100 hit “MUTT,” took over The Danforth Music Hall on Wednesday for a sold-out crowd.

Thomas, celebrated for his smooth vocals and mastery of multiple instruments, delivered an unforgettable show. He opened with “HOW FAST”, the intro track from his GRAMMY-nominated album MUTT. The energetic, fast-paced, and vocally captivating song set the tone for the night.

The performance was far more than just vocals. Thomas showcased his musical versatility, playing drums, strumming guitar, and delivering a standout rendition of “AQUARIUS,” a nod to his early musical roots.

Advertisement

Despite a minimal set and solo performance, Thomas commanded the stage with his music and energy, proving that a performer doesn’t need elaborate production to captivate an audience.

The crowd was fully engaged, rarely reaching for their phones. Instead, they swayed, danced, and sang along, completely absorbed in the performance.

A special surprise came when Toronto R&B artist Savannah Ré joined Thomas on stage to perform her hit “Solid,” a performance that was impressive and certainly solid.

Thomas closed the main set with fan favourites like “SNEAK,” “YES IT IS,” and “TREASURE IN THE HILLS.” But of course, he saved the song that “changed his life” for last, “MUTT.”

The audience sang along loudly, especially to the iconic line, “She said take your time, what’s the rush?” Even after Thomas left the stage, chants for an encore filled the room.

He returned to perform “SAFE PLACE” before bidding the crowd goodnight.

Advertisement

R&B artists regularly grace Toronto stages, but Leon Thomas has undoubtedly set the bar high for future performances.