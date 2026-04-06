Live music in Toronto this week: From The Neighbourhood to Jackson Wang, here are the concerts happening April 5 to 12

As the weather finally consistently warms up in Toronto, artists and bands of all sizes are flocking to the city on tours big and small. Jam pack your evenings with this list of concerts in Toronto.

From Tumblr famous indie rock bands to K-pop superstars, concert lovers will have plenty of opportunities to catch a show or two around the GTA.

Here are some of the artists performing in Toronto this week:

The Neighbourhood

When: April 6

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Californian indie rock band The Neighbourhood is coming back to Toronto for the first time in over a decade on their Wourld Tour. Formed in 2011 and fronted by Jesse Rutherford, the band gained popularity mostly through the now defunct social media platform, Tumblr. Their 2013 debut album I Love You spawned the massive single, “Sweater Weather,” which peaked at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band has since released four more albums, including their most recent LP, Ultrasound. Face value tickets for their show at Scotiabank Arena are sold out but verified resale tickets are available starting at $214.

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Lily Allen

When: April 7-8

Where: Massey Hall

British singer-songwriter Lily Allen is bringing her mile-long receipts to Massey Hall Tuesday and Wednesday evening on her West End Girl tour. Allen’s first album in seven years, West End Girl achieved widespread success and critical acclaim, peaking at number two on the United Kingdom album chart. She last performed in Toronto in 2018 during her No Shame tour. Tickets for her Tuesday show start at $127 and tickets for Wednesday start at $154.70

Chris Grey

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When: April 9

Where: Danforth Music Hall

Toronto-based R&B singer and producer Chris Grey is playing Danforth Music Hall Thursday night on his Paradise Lost tour in support of his sophomore album of the same name, released just last month. Grey has amassed nearly 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is known for his unique blend of dark R&B production featuring pianos and orchestral strings. General admission floor tickets for Grey’s show are $47.

Sam Roberts Band

When: April 11

Where: Massey Hall

Montreal indie rockstar Sam Roberts has made a lasting impact in the Canadian music scene since his start in the 90s. On Saturday, Sam Roberts will be playing Massey Hall with his bandmates, with the group aptly named Sam Roberts Band. Roberts has released seven albums — three as a solo artist and four as a band — and has won six Junos. From 1996 to 2016, he was among the 60 best-selling artists in Canada. Tickets for his show start at $48.65 for obstructed view seats.

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The Academy Is…

When: April 11

Where: Danforth Music Hall

The Academy Is…playing Danforth Music Hall Saturday on a 20th anniversary tour celebrating their debut album Almost Here. The album was hailed as one of the most influential 2000s pop-punk albums, paving the way for bands like All Time Low. After 18 years, the band returned with their fourth LP, Almost There in late March. General Admission floor tickets and balcony tickets are $53.25. Records after his single, “Go F*** Yourself” went viral on Soundcloud. Dess has put out four albums and three EPs, including his most recent EP, Drunken Fits of a Modern Age, released last year. Tickets for his show cost $47.

Jackson Wang

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When: April 12

Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum

K-pop superstar and rapper Jackson Wang will be making crowds swoon Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. He is best known for being one-seventh of the K-pop boy group Got7, which debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014. Wang has released three solo albums, with his most recent effort being Magic Man 2 from 2025. The LP debuted at number 13 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest charting album by a Chinese artist. Tickets for the MAGICMAN 2 world tour start at $115 for standing room seats.