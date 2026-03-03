Mariah the Scientist brings the Hearts Sold Separately tour to Toronto this week

Mariah the Scientist is bringing her Hearts Sold Separately tour to Toronto this week, and we’ve got the songs that’ll have you fully in your feelings before she even hits the stage.

Known as one of R&B and pop’s fastest-rising “lover girls,” Mariah the Scientist has built her reputation on raw, emotionally immersive music. Her signature sound pulls listeners into intimate stories of romance, vulnerability, and heartbreak, the kind of tracks that feel like late-night confessions.

Fresh off the success of her 2025 breakout hit “Burning Blue” and her critically praised album Hearts Sold Separately, Mariah is ready to quite literally burn the stage blue on Thursday and Friday night at HISTORY.

These upcoming shows mark a major milestone: her first time headlining her own tour in Toronto in two years. The last time she performed in the city was in 2024 at the Danforth Music Hall during her To Be Eaten Alive tour, and this return promises to be even bigger, bolder, and more emotional than ever.

Whether you’ve secured your spot in the crowd or you’re vibing from home, now’s the perfect time to tap back into the tracks that define Mariah.

Check out a playlist of some of her hottest songs below:

“ Burning Blue”



“ Is It a Crime”



“ Spread Thin”



“ Sacrifice”



“ Death Do Us Part”



“ Rainy Days”



“ Eternal Flame”



“ More”



“ Like You Never”



“All For Me”



Get ready Toronto, Mariah the Scientist is about to put on a show we won’t forget.