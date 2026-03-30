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Culture Your City

Ontario was the backdrop for these hit movies and shows — here’s where they were filmed

Movie and television shoot locations that are perfect for dedicated cinephiles to check out.

Sidra Jafri

Toronto filming locations, including Handmaid's tale
Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area has been home to dozens of productions over the years. (Courtesy: Scott Webb/Pexels, feriasdecinema/Instagram)

Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been home to dozens of productions over the years.

Toronto tends to transform into any location needed when it comes to movie or series sets that are budget friendly, especially when the more similarly built alternatives across the pond are more expensive.

Here are some movie and show locations to put on your road trip bucket list.

Movies

Hairspray

Filmed right in the heart of downtown, the 2007 musical transformed Toronto into Baltimore, Maryland, set in the 1960s.

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Notable areas in the film include Lord Lansdowne Public School, the Roncesvalles area and Gale’s Snack Bar at 539 Eastern Ave.

@thefilmtripper

Most people don’t know that Hairspray was filmed all over Toronto! These filming locations are fun to visit because they’re so close together. #filminglocation #movietok #hairspraymusical #starbucks #exploretoronto #toronto

♬ original sound – the FilmTripper

The movie opens with “Good Morning Baltimore,” while lead character Tracy Turnblad sings and walks down Dundas Street West.

YouTube video

The It duology

While many external scenes in both It and It Chapter Two were filmed in Port Hope, Ontario, transforming locations like the town hall and Hotel Carlyle as staple Town of Derry spots,many of the internal scenes were also shot in Toronto.

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The abandoned home shots were filmed at the historical Cranfield House, near Pape and Riverdale Aves.

The movies were also shot on a set built in Oshawa, with some scenes also in Hamilton, and the iconic cliff-diving scene in Elora.

@joshhartwell

#eloraontario #eloraquarry #ontariofinds #hiddengems #travelontario #summer2021vibes #themovieit

♬ Summer Breeze – Tobu & Jordan Kelvin James

Camp Rock films

Soon to be a Disney trilogy, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam were filmed in two different Ontario summer camps.

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The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and other star cast members graced both Kilcoo Camp in Minden Hills and YMCA Camp Wanakita in Haliburton.

@culturepop

did you know? Camp Rock exists and you can visit it #demilovato #jonasbrothers #fyp #viral

♬ Two Worlds Collide – Album Version – Demi Lovato

Additionally, some movie scenes were also filmed at the Rockwood Conservation Area, northeast of Guelph.

@22hnh

becoming canadian series: the fangirling was REAL, spot the Disney knees #camprock #camprockmovie #disney #torontothingstodo

♬ original sound – Jami Kinton

Mean Girls

This cult classic teen comedy was filmed across Toronto.

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Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and the rest of the cast took over Etobicoke Collegiate Institute, Malvern Collegiate Institute and Artscape Youngplace when filming school scenes.

@thefilmtripper

everywhere they filmed mean girls in toronto #meangirls #october3rd #filminglocation #torontotravel #moviefacts

♬ original sound – the FilmTripper

Additionally, the notable watering hole scene was filmed in Etobicoke’s Sherway Gardens, utilizing the mall’s central water fountain.

@thefilmtripper

Replying to @the FilmTripper anniversary of this video going viral, and of my Mean Girl movie adventures #MeanGirls #filminglocation #movietok

♬ original sound – the FilmTripper

Shows

Schitt’s Creek

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This Canadian show by CBC gained popularity globally for the comedic luxurious family gone poor in the centre of it.

Recently passed Canadian icon Catherine O’Hara was joined by fellow Canadian actors Eugene and Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy played the once-rich family who must live in a small town they bought jokingly prior to losing all their assets. The town of Schitt’s Creek was set in the small town of Goodwood, Ontario, north of Toronto. The Rosebud Motel used as the main location was filmed at the Hockley Valley Motel, in Mono, Ontario, by Orangeville.

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@uponarriving

Did you know Schitt’s Creek filming took place near Toronto? Here’s a list of different locations you can find, most of which are an easy trip from the heart of Toronto. DM if you want me to send you the Google Map I made! 📍 Rosebud Motel: 308399 Hockley Rd, Orangeville, ON L9W 2Z2, Canada 📍 The “town” of Schitt’s Creek: Goodwood, ON L9P 1R3, Canada 📍 Thicketwood Veterinary Hospital: 6342 Main St, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 1G9, Canada 📍 Crock A Doodle Unionville (Blouse Barn): 159 Main St Unionville, Unionville, ON L3R 2G8, Canada 📍 Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area (Reservations Required): 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON L9E 0M9, Canada 📍 Cameco Capitol Arts Centre: 20 Queen St, Port Hope, ON L1A 2Y7, Canada Other places not featured: 📍 Graydon Hall Manor: 185 Graydon Hall Dr, Toronto, ON M3A 3B1, Canada 📍 Monte Carlo Inn – Vaughan Suites: 705 Applewood Crescent, Vaughan, ON L4K 5W8, Canada 📍 797 Colborne St: 797 Colborne St, Brantford, ON N3S 3S3, Canada 📍 Applewood Farm & Winery- North of Port: 2055 Saintfield Rd, Sunderland, ON L0C 1H0, Canada . . . . . #schittscreek #schittscreekmemes #schittscreekquotes #schittscreekfan #schittscreekedit #toronto #canada #filmlocations #lgbttravel #goodwood #rosebudmotel #daniellevy #moirarose #travelblogger #travelbloggerlife

♬ Schitt’s Creek Main and End Title Medley (From “Schitt’s Creek”) (Sped-Up Version) – Speed Geek

Other spots in the show included Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, and Unionville for external shots.

The Handmaid’s Tale 

This popular drama series transforms parts of Toronto, Cambridge and Hamilton into the Republic of Gilead, a near-future United States.

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Toronto’s Fairmount Royal York hotel was used as the show’s Jezebel’s brothel. the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant and areas like Richmond and Bay were also used for external shots.

Parks in Cambridge were used for many of the outdoor scenes in the series, with visitors often able to see women in red during filming.

@guesswheretrips

Step into Gilead….♥️ Did you know that tons of scenes from The Handmaid’s Tale were filmed in Cambridge, Ontario? 💌 Riverside Roaming💌 + this reel will take you straight to the places where June walked, watched, and resisted. From the iconic footbridge over the Grand River to the solemn stone buildings that doubled as Gilead’s regime — it’s eerie, cinematic, and totally unforgettable. The final season of this wildly popular show starts tomorrow…have you been watching? #thehandmaidstale #filminglocation #cambridgeontario #localtravel #daytrip #roadtrip #explorecanada #guesswheretrips

♬ The Handmaids Tale – Main Theme (Mom’s Got Work) – Epic Version – Baltic House Orchestra

Suits

Set in New York, after the pilot episode the drama series Suits used Toronto’s similar tall buildings to replicate Manhattan for cheaper.

Many buildings in the financial district were used as offices for the show, capitalizing on the business aesthetic near Bay and Adelaide.

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@benhekt

Suits !! #toronto #suits #fyp #canada #suitsnetflix #ontario @Davy Monrose

♬ original sound – Lance

Locations included 333 Bay St for external shots, TIFF Bell Lightbox, and the Fairmount Royal York Hotel.

@stepbysteptours

The Bay Adelaide West Building, located in the heart of the financial district of Toronto was used to film the iconic TV series: Suits!! Which stars Megan Markle (former Duchess of Sussex), Patrick Adams and Gabriel Macht. What other film locations would you like me to showcase around the city?! #movietok #film #torontofilmfestival #tif #torontofilm #funfactstoknow

♬ Superficial Gesture – DJ BAI

The Boys

This show also uses Toronto to look like a city in the same state. This superhero show is set in modern day New York City.

Special effects helped to transform Roy Thomson Hall into the highrise Vought Tower. The show is no stranger to this use of CGI, with Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) being highly edited to resemble NYC’s time square.

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@theontarian

Like for Part 2! 🎬 #theboys #theboystv #famous #ontario #canada🇨🇦 #fyp #viral #funfact #foryoupage❤️❤️ #hometown #soldierboy #homelander #billybutcher #hughiecampbell #toronto #mississauga #tendingvideo

♬ original sound – The Boys 🤫

Other scenes were also shot in Hamilton, Mississauga and Brantford.

Sidra Jafri

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