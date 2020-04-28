NOW What episode 10: Toronto bars have radically reinvented in response to the pandemic

× Expand NOW What podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation - scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

Last week, a survey from the food service industry group Restaurants Canada suggested that half of all independent restaurateurs don’t expect to survive the COVID-19 pandemic … and that three-quarters of respondents are either “Very concerned” or “extremely concerned” about their level of debt. Takeout and delivery will help … but what about bars, where the ambience and the social aspects are an essential part of the experience?

In this episode, NOW's Life and Social Editor Natalia Manzocco and drinks contributor Robin LeBlanc join Norm to talk about how that section of the industry is coping, and how things might look on the other side.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

