Sip into fall: 5 best pumpkin spice lattes in Toronto

As the crisp winds roll through Toronto and the city’s trees trade green leaves for fiery shades of red and gold, one seasonal ritual takes centre stage: the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL).

More than just a beverage, the PSL has become a cultural marker of the fall season, signalling cozy afternoons, bundled-up walks, and a touch of indulgence in the everyday.

Across the city, cafes both big and small are putting their own spin on the autumn classic — some leaning into traditional flavours, others crafting inventive, pumpkin-forward recipes.

Whether you’re chasing nostalgia or hunting down the city’s most creative cups, here are some of the best places to grab a pumpkin spice latte in Toronto.

Arvo Coffee

Address: Liberty Village, 80 Atlantic Ave.

Distillery District, 17 Gristmill Ln.

Their PSL is crafted with real pumpkin, house-made syrup, and a hearty double shot of espresso—perfect for chilly autumn starts.

Found Coffee

Address: College, 324 College St.

Bellwoods, 189 Shaw St.

Front, 225 Front St. W.

Roncy, 2088 Dundas W.

Made with real pumpkin purée, warm spices, natural vanilla, and lightly sweetened with organic Panela sugar, Found Coffee offers a latte with a balanced blend that feels cozy.

The drink is made with a combination of the coffee shop’s featured espresso, silky steamed milk, and a final dusting of cinnamon. This latte delivers pure, authentic flavour without any shortcuts.

Bloomer’s

Address: 715 Queen St W.

873 Bloor St W.

2901 Bayview Ave, unit 107 A

At Bloomer’s, the pumpkin spice latte gets a fully plant-based makeover. Served with your choice of non-dairy milk and topped with a swirl of coconut whipped cream, it’s a classic with a vegan twist. Pair it with one of their famous donuts and you’ve got the perfect fall treat.

Hello Coffee

Address: 800 Bloor St W.

Tucked away just west of Toronto’s Christie Pits Park, Hello Coffee keeps things cozy with its take on the pumpkin spice latte.

A favourite among locals, this latte is praised for balancing smooth espresso with autumn spices — delivering a comforting cup without the fuss. This underrated spot is as charming as it is delicious, making it a low-key go-to for fall afternoons.

Forget Me Not Coffee

Address: 506 Adelaide St W.

102 Ossington Ave.

Forget Me Not Coffee is a cafe offering a quiet escape in the heart of the city. Their PSLe leans into cozy, fall flavours, featuring smooth espresso, warming spices, and just the right touch of sweetness.

Forget Me Not is the kind of spot where you can sip slowly, enjoy the calm atmosphere, and ease into fall without the bustle of bigger chains.