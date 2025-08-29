South Etobicoke to host 27th edition of Taste of The Kingsway with entertainment for all ages

A massive street festival is about to take over Bloor Street with delicious bites, live performances and lots of fun for the whole family—even your pet!

Fall may be almost here, but the summer vibes are far from over. The 27th edition of the Taste of The Kingsway presented by Mantella Corporation is promising to keep the best of this season alive from Sept. 5–7, bringing back its beloved traditional activities along with brand new surprises.

As the name might suggest, the festival is a real show of flavours. Guests are invited to treat their taste buds and explore eats from Farm Boy and international vendors, grab a drink at the Great Lakes Brewery Beverage Garden and check out the Kingsway’s celebrated restaurants with extended patios.

A festival isn’t complete without some beats! There will be a range of live performances by talented Ontario artists to check out across the Humberview Group Main Stage and the TD Humbervale Entertainment Zone.

There is something for fans of various genres, including DESIRE’s International U2 tribute, Reuben Kincaid bringing rock gems from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, and Abbamania featuring Abba’s most iconic hits!

The festival will also offer fun activities for the whole family to enjoy at the Shoppers Drug Mart Entertainment Zone, face painting by Stor-X at the KBIA Information Booth and other fun features brought to you by Newton’s Groove School and Parama Credit Union.

Even your dog has a chance to have fun at this event! If you think your four-legged friend is the best there is, you have a chance to show them off at the Scotiabank Dog Show on Sep. 6 with categories including waggiest tail, most obedient, cleanest teeth and more and get the chance to meet and greet with NHL Alumni on Sept. 7.

Besides the long-running festival’s beloved traditional activities, this year’s event is also bringing in a brand new kid’s entertainment zone that will have children engaged all day long.

The initiative is led by the charitable organization Campfire Circle, which provides in-hospital and overnight camp programs for children with cancer and other serious illnesses, and will bring a series of activities and attractions for children at the festival.

If you’re looking for an exciting way to end your summer check out The Taste of The Kingsway on either Sept. 5 from 6–10 p.m., Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The street is taking over Bloor St. W. between Montgomery Rd. and Prince Edward Dr.

For a full event schedule and more information about the festival, visit this website.