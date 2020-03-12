Toronto's St. Patrick's Day Parade cancelled

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin St Patrick's Day Parade

Toronto's St. Patrick's Day Parade has been cancelled amid concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement, organizers said the decision was made in "the best interest of participants, volunteers and members of the public."

The even was due to take place on Sunday, March 15.

"Our committee made the decision to cancel the parade in the public interest," said St. Patrick’s Parade Society chairperson Shaun Ruddy. “While we are disappointed that our annual parade will not take place our belief is that public health and safety must come first. We would like to wish everyone a Happy St. Patrick’s Day, and look forward to seeing the public at our future events.”

St. Patrick's Day Parades have also been cancelled in other cities, including Ottawa, New York City and Dublin, due to coronavirus concerns.

Other events that have been cancelled include the Juno Awards, which was scheduled to take place on March 15 in Saskatoon, and Pearl Jam's upcoming spring tour, which was scheduled to kick-off in Toronto on March 18.

On Thursday, March 12, provincial public health officials confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 59. All the new cases are listed as being in self-isolation at home.

More than 4,100 people have been tested in the province with the majority of results coming back negative.

