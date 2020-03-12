2020 Juno Awards cancelled over coronavirus concerns

× Expand JUNO Awards/Facebook

The 2020 Juno Awards have been cancelled over coronavirus concerns. The Canadian award show was scheduled to take place this Sunday, March 15 in Saskatoon. This week's Junofest events in Saskatoon are also cancelled.

In a press release also posted to Twitter, the Junos and the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) writes:

"Through our collaborative discussions and with input and guidance and the full support of our trusted partners, including the province of Saskatchewan, the City of Saskatoon, Tourism Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, it is with an incredibly heavy heart that we collectively confirm the cancellation of the 49th Annual Juno Awards and Juno Week activities in Saskatoon due to concerns surrounding COVID-19."

"We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities. We know this is the right decision based on the information we currently have and are continuing to receive."

There was speculation over whether the event would be cancelled, with the organization originally saying the events would take place as scheduled. However, with COVID-19 officially declared a pandemic and large events like SXSW, Coachella and now the NBA season all cancelled or postponed, Canada's biggest music industry gala has followed suit.

Musician Alessia Cara was set to host, with Toronto musicians including Orville Peck, Daniel Caesar and Jessie Reyez among the nominees.

The release says CARAS will explore options for alternative ways to honour the award winners and nominees.

