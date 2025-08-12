The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and more big stars set for sit-down conversations at TIFF 2025

TIFF has unveiled a star-studded lineup of stars who will be participating in intimate sit-down conversations at the renowned festival.

The film festival returns for its 50th anniversary from Sept. 4-14, bringing nearly 300 films from across the globe to Toronto.

This year, for TIFF’s In Conversation With… series, international superstars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Tessa Thompson will be among the stars interviewed by TIFF execs or guest hosts in candid, in-depth conversations about their careers and creative journeys.

“As we mark TIFF’s 50th edition, our programming continues to reflect our belief that film and creative expression can spark dialogue, challenge perspectives, and build connection,” TIFF Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee said in a statement on Tuesday.

Here’s more details about the big, Hollywood names being interviewed during the In Conversation With… series this year.

Dwayne Johnson

The professional wrestler turned movie star is known for his work in Fast & Furious, Moana, Baywatch and countless other films. The Rock will be joining TIFF for a conversation about his journey from the ring to the big screen, his work as a producer and co-owner of Seven Bucks Productions and his work on the film The Smashing Machine, which is having its North American premiere at TIFF.

Ryan Reynolds

The Vancouver-born movie star and producer will be coming to his home country for a chat about his work on John Candy: I Like Me, which is the opening film for this year’s festival. The actor, known for Deadpool, Green Lantern and The Proposal, will be discussing his work as a producer on the film, the influence of comedian John Candy on his own career and his work with his production company Maximum Effort.

Park Chan-wook

The South Korean film director, screenwriter and producer, known for The Handmaiden and Oldboy, is set to give a rare conversation with Canadian actor Don McKellar about his creative journey and the making of No Other Choice. The pair wrote the film together, which is set to have its North American premiere at the festival.

Tessa Thompson and Nia DaCosta

This creative duo will speak to audiences about their collaboration on Hedda, a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Hedda Gabler. Thompson is known for her roles in Creed and Thor, while DaCosta has worked on Candyman and The Marvels. Both creators will speak about their partnership and their artistic journeys in this revealing conversation.

For more information about films and conversations, visit TIFF's website.