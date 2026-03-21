The Sadies perform LIVE @ the Bata Shoe Museum in celebration of the launch of their new book, Rough and Ready: A History of Cowboy Boots

One of the Bata Shoe Museum’s exhibits wants you to saddle up once more in the name of boots, books, and an iconic live set from Toronto legends.

This month, the museum transforms into a celebration of grit, glamour, and the long-lasting legacy of the cowboy boot with the launch of a new book written by Bata Shoe Museum Director and Senior Curator Elizabeth Semmelhack, titled Rough and Ready: A History of Cowboy Boots, and featuring a live performance by Canadian icons, The Sadies.

Running from 7 to 10:30 p.m. on March 27, the evening marks the official launch of the new publication accompanying BSM’s hit exhibition of the same name, which traces the cowboy boot’s journey across five transformative eras: from its multicultural origins and Wild West showdowns to its bedazzled spectacle, President Reagan-era luxury, and today’s fashion-forward reclamations inspired by artists like Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams.

The book includes insightful interviews with important voices like Lee Miller, Lisa Sorrell, and Jamie Nudie, as well as complementary essays by Nishi Bassi and Justine Woods.

And because no cowboy story is complete without a little music? Enter Canadian country-rock royalty, The Sadies.

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Taking the stage for an hour-long live performance, the Toronto-based icons will bring their signature blend of cosmic Americana, garage psychedelia, and surf-infused twang to the museum floor. Formed in 1994 and carrying forward a legacy shaped alongside founding member Dallas Good, The Sadies have collaborated with the likes of Neko Case, Blue Rodeo, Gord Downie, and Neil Young.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, or $90 for the ultimate fan bundle, which includes a signed copy of the book, a custom Rough & Ready bandana by Canadian designer Hayley Elsaesser, and one beverage.

Books will also be available for purchase onsite, and Semmelhack will be signing copies during the reception.

So Toronto, pull on your finest pair and get ready for an inspirational night of rodeos, rebellion and rock – all inside Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum.

Rough & Ready: A History of the Cowboy Boot exhibition remains on display until Sept. 2026.