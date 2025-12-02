This ultimate holiday pop-up serves Christmas-themed drinks on King Street

What to know Christmas on King is the first-ever holiday pop-up on King West, transforming Portland Square into a 19+ festive bar Thursday to Saturday with cocktails and elevated comfort food.



On Sundays, the space becomes all-ages (dogs included!), offering tons of family-friendly activities.

Toronto, the most wonderful time of the year is here and it all starts at Portland Square’s Christmas on King!

Deemed as the first-ever Christmas pop-up on King West, the immersive bar is now taking over for the holiday season right up until New Year’s Eve, and completely transforming the neighbourhood known for its nightlife.

Open each Thursday to Saturday, Christmas on King is an exciting 19+ holiday experience, featuring classic drinks with a wintry boozy twist! Tap into Baileys-infused cocktails like the ‘No Strings Under the Mistletoe,’ which features peppermint liqueur and Kahlua alongside the Irish whiskey cream, as well as the TURTLES-spiked hot chocolate ‘Santa’s Little Helper.’ And it wouldn’t be the holidays if other seasonal favourites weren’t on the menu like egg nog, mulled wine, as well as Guinness on tap.

Christmas on King also offers a menu of comfort food that’s been given a very merry upgrade. Indulge in delicious delights like the North Pole poutine, Holiday Meatballs and the Naughty Dawg – a wagyu hotdog smothered in mustard, crispy shallots and relish.

The festive fun continues on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., where the bar opens up to all ages (and for dogs too!) where all are welcome to drop by for sweets, hot drinks, gift-wrapping stations. Photo opportunities with Santa, and many more family-friendly activities.



The pop-up bar opens nightly from Thursday to Saturday at 5 p.m. and runs late.

For more information on the menu and all of its offerings, visit Christmas on King’s website.