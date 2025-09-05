TIFF Day 3: Channing Tatum, Kerry Washington, and Kirsten Dunst among stars walking the red carpet tomorrow

Day three of the Toronto International Film Festival promises another star-studded lineup, with red carpets rolling out across the city.

With screenings and galas taking over the city’s landmark venues, tomorrow’s red carpets are set to showcase the festival’s energy and celebration of film.

Here’s a list of red carpets happening in the city tomorrow, Sept. 6:

GANDHI

Venue: TIFF LIGHT BOX

Time: 11 a.m.

Expected guests: creators Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair, Pratik Gandhi, Bhamini Oza Gandhi, Tom Felton, Kabir Bedi

For more about the film, click here.

SHOLAY

Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Expected guests: dir. Ramesh Sippy, Bobby Deol

For more about the film, click here.

YOU HAD TO BE THERE: HOW THE TORONTO GODSPELL IGNITED THE COMEDY REVOLUTION

Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Time: 2 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Nick Davis, Eugene Levy, Paul Shaffer, Victor Garber, Jayne Eastwood, Valda Aviks

For more about the film, click here.

EPIC: ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT

Venue: VISA SCREENING ROOM AT THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Baz Luhrmann

For more about the film, click here.

CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN’

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 3 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. James McAvoy, Samuel Bottomley, Séamus McLean Ross, Lucy Halliday, Rebekah Murrell

*DOUBLE CARPET- LOCKED FROM 1:55PM-3:30PM*

For more about the film, click here.

POETIC LICENSE

Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Maude Apatow, Leslie Mann, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Method Man, Nico Parker, Maisy Stella, Will Price

For more about the film, click here.

ROOFMAN

Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Derek Cianfrance, Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple

For more about the film, click here.

WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Venue: VISA SCREENING ROOM AT THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 6 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Josh Brolin

For more about the film, click here.

RENTAL FAMILY

Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. HIKARI, Brendan Fraser

For more about the film, click here.

ROSE OF NEVADA

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 9 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Mark Jenkin, George MacKay, Callum Turner

For more about the film, click here.

GOOD FORTUNE

Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Aziz Ansari, Keanu Reeves

For more about the film, click here.

SACRIFICE

Venue: VISA SCREENING ROOM AT THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Romain Gavras, Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, Charli XCX, Sam Richardson, Yung Lean

For more about the film, click here.

MONKEY IN A CAGE

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 9:55 p.m.

Expected guests: dir. Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad

For more about the film, click here.