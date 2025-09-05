TIFF Day 3: Channing Tatum, Kerry Washington, and Kirsten Dunst among stars walking the red carpet tomorrow

Day three of the Toronto International Film Festival promises another star-studded lineup, with red carpets rolling out across the city.
With screenings and galas taking over the city’s landmark venues, tomorrow’s red carpets are set to showcase the festival’s energy and celebration of film.
Here’s a list of red carpets happening in the city tomorrow, Sept. 6:
GANDHI
Venue: TIFF LIGHT BOX
Time: 11 a.m.
Expected guests: creators Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair, Pratik Gandhi, Bhamini Oza Gandhi, Tom Felton, Kabir Bedi
SHOLAY
Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Expected guests: dir. Ramesh Sippy, Bobby Deol
YOU HAD TO BE THERE: HOW THE TORONTO GODSPELL IGNITED THE COMEDY REVOLUTION
Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Time: 2 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Nick Davis, Eugene Levy, Paul Shaffer, Victor Garber, Jayne Eastwood, Valda Aviks
EPIC: ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT
Venue: VISA SCREENING ROOM AT THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 2:45 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Baz Luhrmann
CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN’
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 3 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. James McAvoy, Samuel Bottomley, Séamus McLean Ross, Lucy Halliday, Rebekah Murrell
*DOUBLE CARPET- LOCKED FROM 1:55PM-3:30PM*
POETIC LICENSE
Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Time: 5:15 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Maude Apatow, Leslie Mann, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Method Man, Nico Parker, Maisy Stella, Will Price
ROOFMAN
Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Derek Cianfrance, Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple
WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY
Venue: VISA SCREENING ROOM AT THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 6 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Josh Brolin
RENTAL FAMILY
Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. HIKARI, Brendan Fraser
ROSE OF NEVADA
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 9 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Mark Jenkin, George MacKay, Callum Turner
GOOD FORTUNE
Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Aziz Ansari, Keanu Reeves
SACRIFICE
Venue: VISA SCREENING ROOM AT THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Romain Gavras, Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, Charli XCX, Sam Richardson, Yung Lean
MONKEY IN A CAGE
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 9:55 p.m.
Expected guests: dir. Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad
