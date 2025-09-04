TIFF Red Carpets: Where to spot the stars in Toronto today

The red carpets are rolling out for the world’s biggest movie stars for the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)!
For 10 whole days celebs and filmmakers will gather in downtown Toronto to share stories, characters, and projects that will change the film industry.
The best part? Fans can join in on the fun and grab pics of their favourite stars as they walk the red carpet.
Check out a list of TIFF red carpets happening today, Thursday, Sept. 4, below!
EURPCJA
Venue: TIFF Lightbox
Time: 2:10 PM
Expected guests: dir. Pete Ohs, Charli XCX, Lena Gora, Jeremy O. Harris, Will Madden.
MADDIE’S SECRET
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 2:10 PM
Expected guests: dir. John Early, Kate Berlant, Eric Rahill, Claudia O’Doherty, Vanessa Bayer and more!
THE EYES OF GHANA
Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre
Time: 4:15 PM
Expected guests: dir. Ben Proudfoot, Anita Afonu
JOHN CANDY: I LIKE ME
Venue: Tiff Lightbox
Time: 5:10 PM
Expected guests: dir. Colin Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, the Candy family.
MILE END KICKS
Venue: Roy Thomson Hall
Time: 6:30 PM
Expected guests: dir. Chandler Levack, Barbie Ferreira, Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons, Juliette Gariepy and more!
MOTOR CITY
Venue: Royal Alexandra Theatre
Time: 7:15 PM
Expected guests: dir. Potsy Ponciroli, Shailene Woodley, Alan Ritchson, Ben Foster, Ben McKenzie.
SENTIMENTAL VALUE
Venue: TIFF Lightbox
Time: 7:55 PM
Expected guests: dir. Joachim Trier, Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.
THE LOWDOWN
Venue: The Princess of Whales Theatre
Time: 8:15 PM
Expected guests: dir. Sterlin Harjo, Ethan Hawke.
NIRVANA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE
Venue: TIFF Lightbox
Time: 7:55 PM
Expected guests: dir. Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol.
