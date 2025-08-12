In what appears to be another case of the Toronto curse, rapper Lil Wayne cancelled his show in Toronto last minute on Monday evening.

The show was set to take over Budweiser Stage with Wayne supported by fellow American artists Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington. About an hour before the headliner was set to hit the stage, and two hours after the venue opened its doors, Budweiser Stage took to social media to announce that the show would be postponed due to Wayne experiencing “unforeseen illness.”

“As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one,” the venue said, adding that all tickets purchased for this show will be honoured at the rescheduled concert.

The post said that a new Toronto concert date will be announced soon.

@nowtoronto Lil Wayne postponed his show in Toronto tonight due to “unforeseen illness,” according to Budweiser Stage. The venue announced the show was cancelled about 2 hours after doors opened. Has an artist cancelled a show last-minute on you before? #LilWayne #Toronto #BudweiserStage ♬ original sound – Now Toronto

The show was set to be the only Canadian performance in Wayne’s North American Tha Carter VI Tour. His last Toronto performance was back in 2023.

Following the cancellation, fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with many of them confused why the postponement was shared after doors opened.

“Hold on. They let man’s into Budweiser to buy overpriced drinks and merch, to then tell them Lil Wayne is ill and the show will be postponed????? Actually??? That can’t be right,” one person said on X.

“Cancelling this late, when everyone is already there, should result in compensation from the artist. Imagine travelling in for this for no reason. Weather is one thing but to bail with an illness an hour before you’re supposed to be on is wild,” another person said.

“Got a babysitter, did 4 hrs of driving, paid for parking, waited in the heat, only for lil Wayne to cancel 5 mins before the opener was supposed to go on.”

Meanwhile, some people were less than shocked.

“Toronto forever has curses with concerts,” one fan posted to X.

While the cancellation didn’t faze other people, they were more concerned about the rapper’s well-being.

“It happens. He probably tried to get ready and knew he couldn’t get through the show,” one fan said on X.

“He has a history of seizures. Hopefully it’s nothing like that,” another person said.

Unfortunately, Toronto is familiar with last-minute concert cancellations. In 2023, Sza postponed her show minutes before doors opened, while last year, Kehlani and Jhené Aiko abruptly cancelled their shows.