College Street Bar employees face more charges

× Expand Courtesy of Toronto Police Services From left to right: Gavin MacMillan, then 41, is charged with four counts of gang sexual assault and Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, also charged with four counts of gang sexual assault.

In December, College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan and employee Carasco Enzo De Jesus were charged with confining and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman at the bar.

Today, Toronto Police announced they had added to the charges as a result of further investigation, which is now in the hands of the TPS Sex Crimes unit. Now, MacMillan (who was 41 at the time) and De Jesus Carrasco, 31, is charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, trafficking in schedule substance (Schedule 1, which includes things like cocaine and crack) and failing to comply with recognizance, which means not attending court. They were arrested on January 23.

Since the first charges were released, a petition and protest were both launched in an effort to shutter the bar, which is located near College and Manning. More than 1,600 people have signed the petition so far.

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened late on December 14 and early in the morning on December 15 in 2016, should contact police: 416-808-7474.

