Campagnolo owners opening La Palma restaurant

La Palma offers a new all-day dining option on Dundas West.

Seven years after opening their first restaurant, Campagnolo, chef Craig Harding and his wife, designer Alexandra Hutchison, are set to open La Palma (849 Dundas West) this month – directly across the street.

The 50-seat all-day restaurant is the second business for the couple, who’ve lived in Trinity Bellwoods for over a decade. Inspired by a recent trip to Venice Beach, California, the menu will feature Italian-based dishes with a West Coast twist, meaning wood-fired pizzas, fresh pastas and lots of vegetarian options.

Unlike Campagnolo’s dinner-only hours, La Palma will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as an extended weekend brunch menu. A take-away menu including freshly baked goods will also be offered by executive chef Julian D’Ippolito.

The dining room designed by Hutchison will draw on the style of Venice Beach, which is laidback and artistic. A large mural by Toronto-based artist Madison van Rijin is in the works. Fashion buffs will appreciate the staff uniforms, designed by Canadian designer Kim Newport-Mimran of Pink Tartan.

While the rooftop patio won’t be open in time for summer, diners can expect to bask in the sun with a coffee, cocktail or freshly squeezed juice by summer 2018.

