Dundas West is getting a vegan grocer

× Expand Instagram/@goodrebelvegan The signs are up at Good Rebel, a new vegan grocery store set to launch on Dundas West this month.

Until recently, 1591 Dundas West was the site of the Cannabis Bliss Herbal Society (RIP). Looks like the storefront will now be home to a different kind of green stuff: Vegan groceries and pantry items, courtesy of The Good Rebel.

Billing itself as "Toronto's vegan grocer", the store will specialize in herbivorous versions of non-vegan foods. The store's founders, Mercedes Featherby and Mohseen Akbarali, said in a press release that "vegan food is not about restrictions, but rather reinvention, and one shouldn’t have to give up the foods they love in order to eat a more plant-based diet."

What that means for shoppers: A variety of vegan meats and cheeses, along with tougher-to-replicate items like seafood and eggs, plus a selection of grab-and-go meals.

The Good Rebel is set to open sometime this month; follow them on Facebook or Instagram for updates.

1591 Dundas West, at Brock, goodrebelvegan.com

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco