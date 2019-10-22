New Toronto restaurants: Chung Chun Rice Dogs

×
Chung Chun
DOWNTOWN
- Away Kitchen + Cafe has closed at 536 Queen West (at Augusta).
NORTH
- Korean corn dog chain Chung Chun is opening Wednesday at 11 Byng (at Yonge), with everything on the menu available for $2.99.
- A new Piano Piano location is set to open next month at Mount Pleasant and Davisville.
- Rag Doll Eatery has closed at 2110 Yonge (at Hillsdale).
- Happy Coffee is opening soon at 1754 St. Clair West (at Cloverdale).
- Potatopia is now open at Yonge Sheppard Centre (4841 Yonge, at Sheppard).
EAST
- Signs are up for Dova, a new spot from the people behind Ardo, at 229 Carlton (at Parliament).
WEST
- Nugateau has a new location inside Square One (100 City Centre, at Hurontario).