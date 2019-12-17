The Winterlicious 2020 restaurant list is live

× Expand Natalia Manzocco The shrimp and avocado at Arthur's.

Winterlicious 2020 is almost here. I know, I know – Christmas hasn't even arrived yet, and it feels like Halloween was like three hours ago. But time's arrow marches forward, and soon, we'll all be jockeying for position on reservation websites, looking to snag the opportunity to dine at some of the city's finest eateries for less.

For the uninitiated, Winterlicious (along with its warm-weather counterpart, Summerlicious) brings together around 200 restaurants offering three-course prix-fixe meals ($23, $28 or $33 at lunch and $33, $43 or $53 at dinner). This year's promo runs from January 31 to February 13.

The 2020 Winterlicious restaurant lineup features a number of old faithfuls, including luxe spots like Auberge du Pommier and Bymark, plus some more laid-back 'Licious staples like Fonda Lola and Hawthorne Food & Drink.

But repeat visitors to the prix-fixe promo will notice a slew of new faces, including midcentury midtown steakhouse Arthur's, chill wine bar Grand Cru Deli, Dundas West brewpub Bandit Brewery, vegan Mexican spot Rosalinda, and the original Yorkville location of Planta.

Start narrowing down your picks early – you'll want to be prepared when reservations for Winterlicious 2020 open on January 16.

To see the full, up-to-date list of Winterlicious' 2020 restaurants, visit the City of Toronto website.

@nataliamanzocco