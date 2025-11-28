‘Educate, inspire, and drive impact,’ FACE unveils new season of podcast spotlighting Black excellence across Canada

A new era of a growing Canadian podcast is coming to platforms near you really soon, and it’s all about amplifying voices that too often go unheard.

This December, the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE Coalition) launches Season 4 of The Other Canada (TOC) Podcast, a powerful series dedicated to elevating untold stories from Black trailblazers and innovators across the country.

Launched in May 2021, the podcast has grown into more than just a listening experience, but a whole movement. Each episode champions the underrepresented and uncovered tales of Canadians whose lived experiences, ideas, and work rarely receive mainstream attention. The series celebrates economic empowerment and community engagement by showcasing changemakers who are navigating and transforming the Canadian landscape for their communities and beyond.

Founded in the same year, FACE Coalition has quickly become a driving force behind Black economic growth in Canada. The bilingual non-profit provides Black entrepreneurs with access to loan financing and resources needed to sustain and scale their businesses. Through the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund (BELF), FACE has already disbursed more than $50 million to over 600 Black-owned businesses across the country, marking one of the most significant investments in Black entrepreneurship in Canadian history.



Entering its fourth season of the TOC podcast, FACE takes its commitment to uplifting the community even further. The new episodes will introduce listeners to eight changemakers from the African diaspora in Canada whose work spans several industries, from finance to cultural identity to community development. These conversations will go beyond the typical business advice, but they’ll explore the personal behind-the-scenes stories that fuel resilience, creativity, and long-term success.

Advertisement

Leading these conversations is Toronto-based multifaceted host Danielle Pinnock, and the season is also set to see an intentional and bold production shift, thanks to Corex Creative.

Podcast host Danielle Pinnock with guest Karlyn Percil, the CEO of KDPM Consulting Group and Founder of KOFA AI.



Listeners can expect a season packed with lessons, lived experiences, and inspiration designed to support people wherever they are in their personal or entrepreneurial journey. From navigating systemic barriers to redefining cultural ownership, Season 4 is sure to deliver honest perspectives that challenge, encourage, and mobilize.

“This season, we are proud to highlight stories that deepen understanding and uplift our community across Canada,” FACE Coalition CEO Tiffany Callender said. “Through this platform, we aim to educate, inspire, and drive generational impact and change.”

The fourth season of The Other Canada podcast kicks off on Dec. 5 and will be available on FACE’s YouTube Channel and on the Knowledge Center platform on its website.