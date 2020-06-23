NOW What episode 29: COVID anxiety is messing with our sense of time

× Expand Samuel Engelking Coronavirus June 17 masks financial district

It’s been over three months since we were told to shelter in place and stop the spread of COVID-19, and you may have noticed that on some days it feels like no time has passed at all, and on others it feels like it’s been 500 years.

As it turns out, that’s normal: NOW culture writer Sadaf Ahsan just wrote about the pandemic’s impact on our perception of time, and the anxiety and depression that comes with it. In this episode of NOW What, she joins me to expand on her article – and, as it turns out, to help me through my own anxiety issues.

NOW What is a twice-weekly podcast that explores the ways Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus. New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

