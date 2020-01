× Expand Samuel Engelking

For NOW’s fifth annual Love Your Body issue, we invited eight people to bare all (literally and emotionally) and share what life is like in their skin.

Their stories prove that self-love is a complex, ongoing journey; that confidence and self-appreciation can often come from surprising, unlikely places; and that it's never a bad time to learn to celebrate yourself.

Here’s to more self-love in 2020.

