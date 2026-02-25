Men-on-Pause: Toronto’s first menopause event for men tackles stigma, starts conversations

What to know High Heels and Hot Flashes is hosting Toronto’s first menopause event for men on Feb. 26 at Nickel 9 Distillery.

The event, called Men-on-Pause, was created after the organizer heard from women that their partners don’t get menopause, with the goal of breaking stigma and building allyship.

Expect fireside-style chats plus performances by comedian Jean Paul and DJ Ché La Soul, with tickets at $55.

Menopause or Men-on-Pause? A Toronto-based menopause empowerment movement is hosting the city’s very first menopause event for men on Thursday.

Men might not experience menopause first hand, but they often live with women who do.

​To prepare them to deal with this reality, Toronto is getting its first menopause-focused event for men, which will offer a space for them to learn and discuss the topic.

​Toronto menopause empowerment movement High Heels and Hot Flashes is hosting Men-on-Pause, an event that aims to teach men about women’s health to help them get past the stigma that often comes with it and foster allyship.

The workshop will take place on Feb. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Nickel 9 Distillery at 90 Cawthra Ave.

​Why create a menopause event for men?

Event organizer Samatha Monpetit-Huynh tells Now Toronto High Heels and Hot Flashes is all about spreading education and amplifying the voices of women of colour in the menopause space.

During a previous women’s event, she noticed many participants were sharing frustrations about their partners’ attitude towards their menopause, including partners not being understanding, pressuring them about losing their libido, and overall not prioritizing their health.

​In light of these frustrations, Monpetit-Huynh said she decided to organize this event to help men understand and support the women around them.

​“We’re trying to break barriers and stigmas. If we come together and share, you’ll learn a lot and could even strengthen your relationship,” Monpetit-Hunyh said.

​“Take a step back, listen, and be open to learning and unlearning.”

​What to expect?

This is Toronto’s first men’s menopause event, so what can attendees expect?

​No, it’s not a support group! Instead, the space welcomes good food, vibes, drinks, games and prizes, and a space for men to gather and learn about the subject without judgement.

The evening will also include entertainment, featuring performances by comedian Jean Paul and DJ Ché La Soul. ​

In addition, speakers will be hosting fireside-style chats about the main topic of the evening.

“They’re not just going to be standing there looking at you and telling you all the bad things that you’re doing. This is really about opening up the conversation,” Monpetit-Hunyh added.

​How does this support your partner?

Attending such a workshop, men will learn how to help support and champion the women in their lives going through this phase without losing their cool.

​Many women attend the High Heels and Hot Flashes events, during which 70 per cent of their clients discuss their partners’ lack of understanding, according to the organizer.

Monpetit-Hunyh explains that many women going through menopause experience low libido, vaginal dryness, brain fog, joint pain and other symptoms, and often “don’t have the capacity, and really, they shouldn’t have to have that extra labour of educating their partners.”

​The hope of the workshop is to help men understand how to be better allies to their partners without pushing the burden of teaching onto them.

To support their partner during menopause, the organizer recommends men have “compassion and understanding, do your best not to take things personally and actually sit down, listen, and ask how you can support [your partner].”

​Why this event is important

Menopause began to gain traction in online discussions a few years ago, as Montepetit-Hunyh shares that about one billion women across the world were experiencing it at some level in 2025.

​“I’m really excited about the fact that we are going to be the first [event] of its kind. And the support and traction we’re getting on Instagram are amazing. But at the same time, it’s mostly women, because women know how badly men need it. It’s the men who don’t know yet, because they don’t know what they don’t know,” Montepetit-Hunyh said.

​After the event, she hopes men will understand menopause is a “group project,” and the importance of being open and listening to improve their relationship.

​Tickets for the event are at $55, and can be purchased online.