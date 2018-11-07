The best New Age stores in Toronto

× Expand Olivia Bednar Happy Soul

Claiming mercury is in retrograde when something goes wrong or discovering what kind of breakfast food/Harry Potter character/dog breed/etc you are based on your zodiac sign are some of the internet’s favourite pastimes. But this modern craze with astrology originates from the New Age movement that surfaced in the 1960s and introduced the belief in all things metaphysical, from astrology to crystal healing to tarot card reading. In the medium of memes and general pop culture, New Age methods seem to be all the rage again. Here are six stores around the city that can help you dive into this trend.

Happy Soul

Address: 961 Bloor West

happysoulonline.com

Target customer: The crystal buff

With the open-concept, clean layout of an art gallery, this Bloorcourt shop is literally sparkling with its wide collection of crystals and gems. Popular items include the zodiac crystal sets, a perfect and inexpensive gift ($10-$20) for that astrology lover in your life (we all have one), and pet charms (there’s a crystal to help soothe your grumpy, nervous or even previously abused pet). Aside from their versatile crystal collection, the shop also offers a range of workshops and classes, including free talks, which cover everything from crystal healing for empaths to crystal care. Psychic and tarot readings are also regularly offered and range from $25 to $250 depending on the service and length.

× Expand Olivia Bednar House of Energy

House of Energy

Address: 145 Augusta

houseofenergy.ca

Target customer: The spiritually seasoned

Whether you have a headache, feelings of anxiety or a severe case of creative block, the staff here will know the right crystal for you. Tucked away at the tail end of the street, this charming little shop screams Kensington Market and might be easily missed. It’s tiny but packed with gems, singing bowls, cauldrons, smudge sticks and more. Dream catchers dangle from the ceiling and there's a sign made out of tree branches that spell out “Mind Over Matter” over the door. With a fully stocked apothecary, this is the go-to place for health foods, herbs and body products like soaps and salts. Chaga mushroom is a hot superfood at the moment and you can find Ontario-grown ones here – they also sell it in tea form.

× Expand Olivia Bednar Alternative Thinking

Alternative Thinking

Address: 758 Bathurst

alter8.com

Target customer: The dreamer

From the outside, this shop tucked away at Bloor and Bathurst might not seem like much, but step inside and it's an alternate universe of sorts. This is truly the one-stop shop for everything New Age, from natural apothecary to handmade organic clothing. It's also a hub for local artists to showcase their work and they are always rotating unique pieces, such as jewellery made of recycled tires. An ethereal ambience permeates the space, but the most magical area might be their reading nest, a dedicated spot to nestle up and indulge in their wide collection of books while surrounded by branches and leaves. Sister store Alternity, which is a café and lounge, is also worth a mention. Located on Bloor at St. George, it’s a community space for like-minded individuals to gather and take part in events.

× Expand Olivia Bednar The Rock Store

The Rock Store

Address: 154 Harbord

therockstore.ca

Target customer: The trendy mystic

This crystal healing centre at Spadina and Harbord specializes in spiritual and physical wellness. Exuding a Free People-esque vibe, you’ll easily get hypnotized here by their expansive collection of crystals in every shape and size. The spacious store also has a studio space with high walls and floor-to-ceiling windows where you can take yoga, meditation and Reiki classes for about $25 a session. They also offer an astrology certification so you can get to know a little bit more than just your sign compatibility with your partner. Aside from their specialties of crystals and tarot cards, some unique products include real skulls and horns of animals like coyotes and antelopes.

× Expand Olivia Bednar Geologic

Geologic

Address: 346 Queen West

geologicgallery.com

Target customer: The rock nerd

Geek out at this trendy Queen West spot where art gallery meets rock shop. Gems, crystals, minerals and even dinosaur fossils and bones are their specialty. With a rock for everything from helping relieve arthritis to contacting angels, this shop is a versatile and accessible place for beginners. They offer gem lists so you know what everything means and the staff is extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Buckets of small individual gems and rocks for less than $5 line the wall. They also have jewellery based on your birthstone or zodiac sign, so it's a great place for gifts.

× Expand The Hermit's Lamp The Hermit's Lamp

The Hermit’s Lamp

Address: 425 Vaughan

thehermitslamp.com

Target customer: The tarot junkie

If you’re interested in getting into tarot, this St. Clair West spot is the place for you. They have all kinds of decks ranging from $10 to $50. They also specialize in the African practice of Orisha and magick and offer many books and resources. If tarot is your thing, Andrew McGregor is a popular reader here. The Hermit is reasonably priced and with an extremely positive and helpful staff.

news@nowtoronto.com | @OliviaaBednar