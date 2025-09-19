Toronto & Region’s Michelin Guide 2025 just dropped – These new restaurants made the cut

Last night, all eyes were on Toronto for the unveiling of the Michelin Guide Toronto & Region’s 4th edition. The ceremony felt electric with the air inside the Liberty Grand buzzing with the kind of energy you only get when chefs, restaurateurs, and food lovers hold their breath waiting for those big announcements.

This year felt different: a new venue moving from HISTORY to Liberty Grand but, more importantly, the second year of Toronto & Region after the surprise inaugural expansion beyond Toronto last year.

It felt like our food scene was really growing up and branching out, with Michelin’s anonymous inspectors finally taking a road trip and recognizing that incredible food exists well beyond the city limits.

The biggest news of the night had everyone cheering. After achieving one star last year, a Niagara powerhouse made the leap to the top tier.

The new two-star king

After being crowned No. 1 in Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants earlier this year, Restaurant Pearl Morissette is officially the newest and only two-star restaurant in Toronto & Region. Co-chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson have created a true destination in Jordan Station, where their seasonal tasting menu is a masterclass in French-inspired cooking that celebrates the absolute best of Canadian ingredients, many grown on their own 42-acre farm and following Green Star practices.

A new star is born

Toronto welcomed a new star to the family. aKin is the newest one-star restaurant, where Chef Eric Chong, the first winner of MasterChef Canada, draws inspiration from across Asia for a modern tasting menu that reimagines traditional flavours with top-shelf Canadian ingredients.

The other one star restaurants

Aburi Hana – Toronto

Alo – Toronto

DaNico – Toronto

Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto

Edulis – Toronto

Enigma Yorkville – Toronto

Hexagon – Oakville

Kaiseki Yu0zen Hashimoto – Toronto

Kappo Sato – Toronto

Osteria Giulia – Toronto

Quetzal – Toronto

Restaurant 20 Victoria – Toronto

Shoushin – Toronto

Sushi Masaki Saito – Toronto

The Pine – Creemore

A bright green future

Michelin also shone a light on sustainability, awarding a new Green Star to a restaurant that truly lives and breathes its farm-to-table philosophy.

Sundays Restaurant in Uxbridge is the newest recipient of the prestigious Green Star, joining a very exclusive club in Ontario. From the people behind White Lily Diner in Toronto, another Green Star restaurant, farmer-chefs Ben Denham and Ashley Lloyd craft a creative and ever-changing menu with ingredients they grow on their nearby 10-acre organic farm, proving that sustainable practices can lead to seriously delicious food.

Your new affordable Bib Gourmand restaurants

The Bib Gourmand announcements are always one to look out for. These are the spots Michelin recognizes for offering amazing food at a great value, and this year’s list is packed with personality and flavour.

We were given six new Bibs for an affordable night out.

In Oakville, 7 Enoteca serves authentic Italian dishes specializing in Neapolitan-style pizzas from a wood-burning oven that provides a bit of dinner theatre for guests.

Barrel Heart Brewing in Dundas is a unique collaboration between a brewer and a chef, offering complex, oak-aged beers alongside a creative food menu in a restored historic post office.

Proving their excellence on top of the Green Star, Sundays in Uxbridge also picked up a Bib Gourmand for its accessible and creative menu that brings the best of their farm directly to your plate.

Back in Toronto, Mhel is an intimate spot from husband-and-wife team Hoon Ji and Min Yi, who serve a daily-changing menu of exquisite Korean-Japanese small plates that highlight seasonal ingredients.

Formidable duo chefs Ricky Casipe and Olivia Simpson of Ricky & Olivia are having the most fun with food, creating playful and sophisticated farm-to-fork dishes inspired by nostalgic Millennial snacks and fast-food favourites.

Finally, The Cottage Cheese in Kensington Market is where Chef Vikash Chhetri offers his modern “Urban Indian” cuisine, using local ingredients to put a fresh spin on the diverse regional flavours of India.

The other Bib Gourmand restaurants

The Ace – Toronto

Alma – Toronto

Bar Raval – Toronto

BB’s – Toronto

Campechano – Toronto

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que – Toronto

Chica’s Chicken – Toronto

Conejo Negro – Toronto

Enoteca Sociale – Toronto

Favorites Thai – Toronto

Grey Gardens – Toronto

Guru Lakshmi – Mississauga

Indian Street Food Company – Toronto

Puerto Bravo – Toronto

R&D – Toronto

Rasa – Toronto

SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli – Toronto

Sunnys Chinese – Toronto

Tiflisi – Toronto

White Lily Diner – Toronto

Your new recommended restaurants

Arbequina – Toronto

Linny’s – Toronto

LSL – Toronto

Odd Duck – Kitchener

Okeya Kyujiro – Toronto

Sammarco – Toronto

The other recommended restaurants

Aanch – Toronto

Actinolite – Toronto

Adrak Yorkville – Toronto

Alder – Toronto

Alobar Yorkville – Toronto

Aloette – Toronto

Amal – Toronto

Antler – Toronto

Ardo – Toronto

Azura – Toronto

Bar Chica – Toronto

Bar Goa – Toronto

Bar Isabel – Toronto

Bar Vendetta – Toronto

CÀ PHÊ RANG – Toronto

Canoe – Toronto

Chunny’s Jamaican Kitchen – Toronto

Dil Se – Toronto

Down Home – Markdale

Dreyfus – Toronto

Famiglia Baldassarre – Toronto

Fat Rabbit – St. Catharines

FK – Toronto

George – Toronto

Gia – Toronto

Giulietta – Toronto

Henry’s – Toronto

Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse – Toronto

Kiin – Toronto

Koh Lipe Thai Kitchen – Toronto

La Banane – Toronto

Langdon Hall – Cambridge

Lucie – Toronto

Madrina Bar y Tapas – Toronto

Maha’s – Toronto

Mama Fatma – Mississauga

Mimi Chinese – Toronto

Mother’s Dumplings – Toronto

Musoshin Ramen – Toronto

Northern Smokes – Toronto

PAI – Toronto

Parquet – Toronto

Pho Thien Thanh – Toronto

Prime Seafood Palace – Toronto

Quatrefoil – Hamilton

SARA – Toronto

Scaramouche – Toronto

Som Tum Jinde – Toronto

Taline – Toronto

Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro – Mississauga

Trius Winery & Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake

Union – Toronto

Vela – Toronto

Viaggio – Toronto

The Wood Owl – Toronto

Yukashi – Toronto

Zen – Toronto

As attendees left the ceremony, they couldn’t help but feel excited for what’s next. The guide is confirming what many of us already knew, that Southern Ontario is a sprawling, diverse, and absolutely delicious place to eat. A culinary destination!

Now, who’s up for a food trip?