What to watch on Amazon Prime Video Canada in December 2019

Amazon Prime Video Canada
The Expanse season 4
Toronto-shot sci-fi series The Expanse is back for a fourth season.
WHAT WE CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH
The Expanse (season 4)
Cancelled by Syfy after three years and almost immediately picked up by Amazon, this complex, heavily allegorical sci-fi show about political tensions between the peoples of the colonized solar system reshuffles things considerably in its new season, with the crew of the Rocinante leaving the Earth-Mars war behind to explore the newly colonized world of Ilus – and landing smack in the middle of a new set of problems. Pacific Rim’s Burn Gorman joins the cast as a new character who sure seems like one of those problems. But we’re more interested to see how Cara Gee’s ferocious Belter rebel Drummer figures into the action, and whether producer Naren Shankar uses any recognizable Toronto exteriors for the Ilusian surface. December 13
SOLID BETS
Late Night
Mindy Kaling wrote this sharp and funny look at Hollywood post #OscarsSoWhite and #MeToo, pulling the curtain back on an industry struggling to change while dying to stay relevant. Emma Thompson predictably nails a powerhouse performance as a long-running late-night talk show host who must heed advice from Kaling’s bubbly diversity-hire writer. The movie keeps things likable, accessible and even silly at times, but without compromising its incisive look at how deep biases run in the entertainment industry. Read our review here. December 10
Beverly Hills Cop
As the long-gestating Beverly Hills Cop 4 ramps up at Netflix, Amazon is making the original available. The classic action comedy stars Eddie Murphy as a Detroit detective sniffing out his friend’s murderers on Rodeo Drive. The actor takes every opportunity to needle white people, making them cower hilariously in the presence of a Black man with a loud mouth. The trailblazing comedian is enjoying a renaissance at the moment, with upcoming sequels to Beverly Hills Cop and Coming To America in the works, as well as Oscar chatter surrounding his performance in Dolemite Is My Name. Start the nostalgic retrospectives with this game-changing classic. December 31
List of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in December:
December 1
Bad Santa
Down To You
Four Christmases
Get Santa
Gnomeo And Juliet
I Don’t Know How She Does It
Just Friends
Nativity!
The Nativity Story
No Country For Old Men
Nutcracker In 3D
The Nut Job
Reindeer Games
The Road To Christmas
Santa’s Apprentice
Serendipity
Will And Grace (2017)
Winter Wonderland
December 4
John Wick
December 5
Inside Edge (season 2)
Thursday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys vs. Colorado Bears
December 6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (season 3)
December 10
December 12
Long Shot
Night Hunter
Thursday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens
December 13
The Expanse (season 4)
December 15
The Boy 2
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love
December 19
December 20
The Aeronauts
December 23
Angel Of Mine
December 29
December 31
American Pie
Beverly Hills Cop
Black Hat
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Mortdecai
My Spy
Oblivion
Available on Prime Video Channels:
Ongoing
Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas on W Network (STACKTV)
December 1
Midsomer Murders (season 21) (Acorn TV)
December 4
The Gulf (season 1) (Sundance Now)
December 5
Vikings (season 6) (STACKTV)
December 16
Love Island Australia (season 2)(hayu)
December 26
When Calls The Heart (season 7 – Christmas special) (Super Channel)