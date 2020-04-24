What to watch on Netflix Canada in May 2020

Ali Goldstein / Netflix
Hannah Gadsby Douglas
Hannah Gadsby's Douglas special hits Netflix on May 26.
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
When Hannah Gadsby released Nanette in 2018, Netflix billed it as a "comedy special." It proved to be much more: a memoir, cultural commentary and a reflection on trauma. It won her both a Peabody and an Emmy. Naturally, expectations for her second special, Douglas, are high. And she may even be returning on a lighter note, considering the name of her new show is that of one of her dogs. Still, this one touches on many of the themes in Nanette, namely, the patriarchy. And anti-vaxxers. Expect a punch in the gut. May 26.
Hollywood
The latest series from Ryan Murphy, the master of glitz and camp, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-war Tinseltown. If his previous series of this era, Feud: Bette And Joan, is anything to go by, Hollywood promises not only vintage eye candy but plenty of biting commentary on the inner workings of the film industry and its many biases when it comes to gender, sexuality and, this time, race. No one bats an eye at female directors or Black screenwriters – in fact, it's the norm, which sounds like much-needed revisionist history. The cast includes Murphy regulars Darren Criss, Patti Lupone and Dylan McDermott along with Laura Harrier and Jim Parsons. May 1.
The Half Of It
Alice Wu’s high school romance is a teenage riff on Cyrano de Bergerac, starring Nancy Drew’s Leah Lewis as brainy misfit Ellie Chu, who’s enlisted to help lovelorn butcher’s son Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) woo his crush Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) through carefully crafted love letters and DMs. There’s just one little complication: Ellie is even more in love with Aster than Paul is. This is writer/director Wu’s first picture since her 2004 debut Saving Face – an indie charmer that became a touchstone of queer Asian cinema – so expectations are high. May 1
Snowpiercer
This series is an adaptation of the 2013 film by recent Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, which was adapted the film from a 1982 French comic book. It's hard to imagine this project living up to earlier versions but the dystopian premise leaves plenty of room for more storytelling. The story is about a perpetually moving train that contains what is left of humanity after the world freezes over. The good news: Bong is executive producing, the cast is led by Jennifer Connelly and it's already been renewed for season two. The bad news: It had a relatively troubled production, faced several delays, creative in-fighting spilled into the press and the show flip-flopped between networks. A train wreck worth witnessing? Coming soon.
The Eddy
Netflix has spared no expense on this new limited series, a multilingual ensemble drama written by award-winning screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne (The Fades, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child). Netflix has also revealed almost nothing about it, other than the fact that it’s set in and around a Paris jazz club and stars André Holland, Amandla Stenberg, Tahar Rahim and Cold War’s Joanna Kulig. The first two episodes are directed by La La Land Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, so expect at least one speech per hour about the significance of jazz as the only truly American art form. May 8
Skip Bolen / Netflix
The Lovebirds
Issa Rae (left) and Kumail Nanjiani star in The Lovebirds.
The Lovebirds
Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae are a New Orleans couple whose relationship is heavily tested when they’re framed for murder and forced to go on the run to clear their names. (Don’t worry, it’s a comedy – written by The Go-Getters’ Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall!) Paramount Pictures had positioned this as its big April release until COVID-19 shuttered all the movie theatres, so now it’s premiering on Netflix, which is probably very happy to have yoinked Nanjiani’s reunion with The Big Sick director Michael Showalter away from Amazon Studios, which released the previous film. May 22
Space Force
Fifteen years ago, Steve Carell and Greg Daniels helped redefine the American sitcom with The Office. Now they’ve co-created a new workplace comedy – this one focused on the poor saps who have to turn Donald Trump’s bold new military initiative into something workable. Carell is the four-star general trying to wrangle a base full of eccentrics – including cranky head astrophysicist John Malkovich and an obnoxious marketing dweeb Ben Schwartz – while also parenting his teenage daughter (Booksmart’s Diana Silvers), because that’s how sitcoms work. May 29
Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics
Since none of us is taking a physical trip for the next little while, why not watch a movie about some awesome mind-bending inner trips? That's the premise of this documentary about celebs recounting their favourite drug-induced voyages, all thanks to psychedelics. May 11
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Oswalt is fine in his TV and film appearances (Young Adult, Ratatouille, BoJack Horseman), and he's extremely funny on Twitter, but as anyone who's seen his live stand-up act knows, the stage is where he rules. In his latest comedy special, he discusses things like attending his daughter's second-grade art show and the dangers of buying a house. Neither of those things sounds particularly funny, but Oswalt – a shrewd, self-effacing comic with impeccable timing – will make them so. May 19
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning star of Dear Evan Hansen and the Pitch Perfect movies (not to mention Run This Town and The Politician) performed a solo concert at Radio City Music Hall last September, the final spot on his big tour. Expect lots of big emoting, both from his Broadway career and his recent solo album debut. May 20
Selling Sunset (season 2)
With Netflix churning out delectable reality rubbish seemingly by the day, the second season of Selling Sunset couldn't have better timing. Released quietly last summer, it was a bit of a sleeper hit, following the ferocious real estate world in Los Angeles. Featuring elite agency the Oppenheim Group (which only seems to hire tall, thin blonds) agents get cut-throat just because and makes for incredibly binge-worthy content. The prettiest part is the sprawling Hollywood Hills estates we're invited into. The second season promises "larger listings, mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances and explosive truths." What could be more over-the-top? For reality buffs, this one's a must. May 22.
List of new titles available in May by date:
TV shows
Coming soon
Blood & Water
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person In The Room
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Snowpiercer
May 1
Almost Happy
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Hollywood
Medici: The Magnificent (part 2)
Reckoning (season 1)
Masha And The Bear (season 4)
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
May 7
Scissor Seven (season 2)
May 8
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt
Dead To Me (season 2)
The Eddy
The Hollow (season 2)
Valeria
May 11
Bordertown (season 3)
Trial By Media
May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend
May 13
The Great Canadian Baking Show (season 3)
May 14
Knightfall (season 2)
May 15
Chichipatos
Inhuman Resources
Magic For Humans (season 3)
She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power (season 5)
White Lines
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
May 22
Control Z
History 101
The 100 (season 7)
Selling Sunset (season 2)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (season 2)
May 23
Dynasty (season 3)
May 24
Heartland (season 13)
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 28
Animal Kingdom (season 4)
Dorohedoro
May 29
Space Force
Movies
May 1
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
All Day And A Night
Back To The Future
Back To The Future Part II
Bad Boys
Balto
Barely Lethal
The Cold Light Of Day
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Dante’s Peak
Das Boot: Director’s Cut
Deadpool 2
The Devil’s Own
Fifty Shades Freed
Get In
Gravity
The Half Of It
Happy Feet
I Am Divine
The Interpreter
Into The Night
Mrs. Serial Killer
The New Adventures Of Pippi Longstocking
Non-Stop
Penguins Of Madagascar: The Movie
Rambo
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
Thoroughbreds
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tremors
Turbo
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Warrior
May 6
The Adjustment Bureau
Ali G Indahouse
The Big Lebowski
Captains Courageous
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Love Actually
Scent Of A Woman
Smokin’ Aces
May 7
Iron Man 3
May 8
18 Regali
May 10
Gold
May 11
Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics
May 13
The Wrong Missy
May 15
I Love You, Stupid
May 16
This Is The End
May 17
Pacific Rim: Uprising
May 19
Shrek
May 20
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
The Lovebirds
May 25
Ne Zha
May 27
I’m No Longer Here
May 28
La corazonada
May 29
Somebody Feed Phil (season 3)
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Last Call
TV series and movies leaving Netflix this month.
May 4
The House Bunny
May 5
Erin Brockovich
May 23
Drop Dead Diva (season 1-6)
May 31
Center Stage