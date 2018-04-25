Hot Docs 2018: directory of reviews

Barbara Rubin And The Exploding NY Underground is one of the must-see docs this year.
NOW's film department has been busy watching selections from Hot Docs 2018! Here's what we've reviewed so far. Keep checking back for more reviews.
* is a critics' pick (NNNN or NNNNN)
*Barbara Rubin And The Exploding NY Underground
*The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From A Mythical Man
*Commander Arian: A Story Of Women, War And Freedom
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution (see related cover story here)
I Used To Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story
Queercore: How To Punk A Revolution
Slut Or Nut: Diary Of A Rape Trial (see related story here)