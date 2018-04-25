Hot Docs 2018: directory of reviews

The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival has arrived. We've reviewed more than 50 documentaries so far – and there's more to come.

NOW's film department has been busy watching selections from Hot Docs 2018! Here's what we've reviewed so far. Keep checking back for more reviews.

* is a critics' pick (NNNN or NNNNN)

*1999

306 Hollywood

*93Queen

*Active Measures

*The Accountant of Auschwitz

Afghan Cycles

Alt-Right: Age Of Rage

Anote’s Ark

Bachman

*Barbara Rubin And The Exploding NY Underground

*Bathtubs Over Broadway

*Behind The Curve

*The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From A Mythical Man

*Bisbee '17

*Blowin’ Up

*The Blue Wall

*Call Her Ganda

Chef Flynn

The Cleaners

*Commander Arian: A Story Of Women, War And Freedom

*Constructing Albert

*The Devil We Know

Dreaming Murakami

The Game Changers

Golden Dawn Girls

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution (see related cover story here)

*I, Dolours

I Used To Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story

I’m Leaving Now

Letter From Masanjia

Maj Doris

*Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.

*McQueen

More Human Than Human

My War

*Netizens

*Obscuro Barroco

*On Her Shoulders

*The Oslo Diaries

*Our New President

*Pick Of The Litter

Playing Hard

*Pumpkin Movie

Queercore: How To Punk A Revolution

*Siblings

Slut Or Nut: Diary Of A Rape Trial (see related story here)

*Strand: Under The Dark Cloth

The Trolley

Ubiquity

*United We Fan

Victory Day

Witkin & Witkin

*Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Yellow Is Forbidden

Yours In Sisterhood