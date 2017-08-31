Blood Honey is bloody terrible

BLOOD HONEY (Jeff Kopas). 95 minutes. Opens Friday (September 1). See listing. Rating: N

David Fincher once said that he fought for the downbeat ending of Seven by explaining that 20 years on, people would be talking about “the movie with the head in the box.” He was right; a vivid twist with a striking image goes a long way.

Jeff Kopas’s Blood Honey does not merit any other comparison to Seven beyond the idea that it might someday be remembered as “that movie with the weird sex scene and also Don McKellar,” though it’s probably generous to assume it’ll be remembered at all.

A plodding thriller about a young woman (Degrassi’s Shenae Grimes-Beech) who returns to her isolated family home and becomes convinced of a sinister conspiracy, Blood Honey is the kind of movie where characters trade suspicious glances for most of the running time until a final shocking revelation – which, in this case, is only shocking because of how dumb it is, and how strange it is that director/co-writer Kopas (An Insignificant Harvey) doesn’t see that.

The wildly overqualified cast – including Gil Bellows, Rosemary Dunsmore, Natalie Brown, Killjoys’s Morgan Kelly and McKellar (who does not participate in the aforementioned sex scene) – does their best to pretend Blood Honey will go somewhere interesting.

It doesn’t. Don’t bother.