The Boss Baby smells like it was dreamed up by marketers, but it’s cute and totally tolerable

THE BOSS BABY (Tom McGrath). 97 minutes. Opens Friday (March 31). See listing. Rating: NNN

Conceptually, The Boss Baby is an easy tug at parents’ wallets that offers children a bit of amusement. A baby dressed up in a boss suit barks out orders in Alec Baldwin’s voice between sips of bottled milk and bath time. You might groan that it stinks of studio marketing, but why be so cynical in front of the kids?

To be clear, the not-very-cuddly baby, given to spouting Baldwin’s Glengarry Glen Ross lingo, is seven-year-old brother Tim’s (voiced by Miles Christopher Bakshi) imaginary concoction. Tim isn’t too pleased at having a newborn stealing all the attention, so he cooks up an elaborate plot in which his kid brother is actually a plant from a baby-making corporation at war with a puppy factory.

It’s an overly elaborate, totally unsubtle attempt at visualizing a child’s isolation, but it was much easier for my own seven-year-old to grasp than Inside Out. The Boss Baby is far from brilliant, but it’s zippy, cute and tolerable fun, with some notable bits where imagination really does take flight.