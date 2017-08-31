NINA CWC D: Juraj Lehotsky. Slovakia/Czech Republic. 82 min. Sep 10, 6:30 pm, Scotiabank 11; Sep 12, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 10; Sep 17, 9 am, Scotiabank 9. Rating: NNN

This is a fine take on what happens when a divorcing couple can’t see the impact of their acrimony on their child.

Twelve-year-old Nina is a talented competitive swimmer but her parents are too busy arguing to support her. Petra Fornayova and Robert Roth are excellent as the distracted parents, but it’s Bibiana Novakova as Nina who steals this one.

Watch her transform from a motivated, beaming child fascinated by science, to a bummed out girl who’ll go to the edge to get her parents’ attention.