Review: Kaia Kater's Grenades is so timeless it's unsettling

Kaia Kater’s new record feels timeless in a way that’s almost unsettling. The singer/songwriter, born in Montreal and now based in Toronto, has an uncanny mastery of folk and bluegrass across time and geography, which she demonstrated on earlier releases like 2016’s Nine Pin. But, despite her studies in earlier sounds, the most compelling is her own – a fluid, assured mélange of traditions.

Grenades is clean, cool and unhurried. The opening lap steel mosey of New Colossus, whose title references Emma Lazarus’s poem of the same name, is refreshingly restrained, and this restraint might be the defining attribute of Kater’s storytelling and songwriting. The album deals with her father’s experiences in Grenada and his subsequent immigration to Canada, while Kater parses her own identity in conversation with this history.

Her lyrics are subtle and coded, save for a cappella tracks Hydrants (“You hold me and we get in line / To drink another day like wine”) and album standout La Misère, with its bright quartet of vocals exclaiming, “Oh, comme elle est grave, la misère!” Kater’s light touch is complemented by audio clips of her father speaking about his life in Grenada both pre- and post-U.S. invasion on Power! Power! Power! and Death Of A Dream respectively.

The effect is profound: we hear Kater’s history in these asides, and then see her armed with this past, forging her own sound from them. Her trademark banjo switches from strumming in the background on the sublime Heavenly Track to galloping picking in the foreground of Canyonland. Her vocals stay smooth and breathy throughout, but the trad-jazzy title track in particular is a delightful showcase of her dynamic range, with gentle trills balanced between brightly delivered lines over producer Erin Costelo’s gentle, playful organs.

The ambiguous, flexible relationship that Kater shares with her influences makes for a rich, atypical folk record. Grenades, like Kater, is diffuse, present, puzzling and ascendant.

Top track: Poets Be Buried

