TUNS' debut delivers on its east-coast indie rock pedigree

Followers of East Coast indie rock have been anticipating this debut self-titled album since last October, when the group made up of Chris Murphy (Sloan) on drums and vocals, Matt Murphy (Super Friendz/the Flashing Lights; unrelated to Chris) on guitar and vocals and Mike O'Neill (the Inbreds) on bass and vocals revealed itself at a surprise show at Massey Hall.

We've been hearing regularly from Chris via long-running power-pop four-piece Sloan and intermittently from O'Neill, who has released a number of solo records and written film soundtracks. Matt, however, has been mostly quiet and greatly missed. It's a thrill, then, that he contributes many of the songs.

His blistering, bright, savvy guitar solos are here in full force - usually coming near a song's end in a blast of elastic flash and dazzle. His familiar voice, too, remains strong, his songs smartly crafted and stacked with harmonies.

Intelligent songwriting is the record's through line. (Chris's Look Who's Back In Town Again is perfectly late-Beatles and exceptionally gorgeous.) Melody is everywhere, tempos are peppy, and the three voices blend in intricate harmonies and sometimes play relay. On Throw It All Away, O'Neill begins, Matt takes over in the chorus, then Chris and O'Neill handle the second verse together.

Occasionally things suffer lyrically, when someone falls back on a rote rhyme ("Rain, rain, go away / come again some other day," Chris sings on Mixed Messages, or "You learn to mind your business / to mind your P's and Q's" on Mind Your Manners), or the songwriters' sentiment seems simplistic or on the nose. See first song Back Among Friends, about, well, how nice it is to be playing music together again.

O'Neill's songs, especially Lonely Life and I Can't Wait Forever, are appreciated for allowing some melancholy to seep in. Matt's Mind Over Matter stands out by digging in a little harder tonally and rhythmically, adding some grit to all the sweetness. And it has such a classic Matt Murphy chorus and guitar licks that our nostalgic hearts go a-flutter.

Top track: Mind Over Matter

TUNS play Lee's Palace on November 4. See listing.