Andy Kim announces the lineup for his 15th Toronto Christmas show

Canadian Music Hall of Famer Andy Kim (writer of the Archies' hit Sugar Sugar) has been putting on his CanCon-stacked charity Christmas variety show for a decade and a half now. His 15th edition, as usual, features a big shiny list of maple talent – plus British comedy legend Tracey Ullman and all-star Springsteen saxophonist Jake Clemons.

Performers this year include Ron Sexsmith, Sloan, Bif Naked, Men Without Hats, Crash Test Dummies, Jane Siberry, Lorraine Segato of The Parachute Club and Jessica Mitchell with Tim Hicks. You can also expect some surprises. Proceeds go to CAMH's Gifts of Light Program.

December 4 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre (190 Princes' Blvd), doors 7 pm, all ages. Tickets from $52.50. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concets

Holiday Magic: Ruth B at Village of Yorkville Park Free public concert and lighting ceremony in support of the Canadian Foundation for Aids Research (CANFAR). 5-7 pm. November 23.

Choir! Choir! Choir! at Mod Club If I Had $1,000,000 Barenaked Ladies charity singalong. 8 pm. $29.50. masseyhall.com. November 25.

Offset, DJ Baby Yu, DJ Wikked, Yung Tory, Casino Barnes, GBody and others at Universal EventSpace doors 7 pm. $45 and up. eventbrite.ca. November 27.

Ski Mask The Slump God at Rebel doors 8 pm, all ages. From $35. ticketweb.ca. December 1.

Lindsay Schoolcraft, Astaroth Incarnate, Darkstone Crows at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. December 6.

Future Peers, World News, Bonnie Trash, Britt at The Baby G Future Peers farewell show. Doors 9 pm. $10. showclix.com. December 7.

Street Sects at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. December 9.

Blue Mantra, ART the Band, John’s Cottage at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $10. showclix.com. December 12.

Loud Luxury at Rebel doors 10 pm. $35-$50. ticketweb.ca. December 20.

Lemon-Aid: Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Moskitto Bar, Moneka Arabic Jazz, Balaklava Blues, Bangerz Brass at Opera House Lemon Bucket Orkestra two-day holiday festival supporting non-profit organizations. Doors 8 pm. Two-day festival pass $30, single-day tickets $20-$25. eventbrite.ca. December 27-28.

Pkew Pkew Pkew, Barrasso at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 10.

Atmosphere, The Lioness, Nikki Jean and DJ Keezy at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50, $35. ticketmaster.ca. January 17.

Ben Lee at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $22.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. January 22.

An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001 at Opera House 8:30 pm. $65. tickettailor.com. January 25.

Ali Gatie at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. On sale November 15. ticketmaster.ca. January 27.

iann dior, POORSTACY at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 15. ticketweb.ca. February 4.

Rhett Miller at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $22.50. On sale November 15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. February 5.

Roddy Ricch at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 15. ticketweb.ca. February 6.

Palace at Horseshoe doors 8 pm. $20. On sale November 15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 9.

Whitney, Chai at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 8 pm. $32.50-$49.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 14.

Ghostly Kisses at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $12. showclix.com. February 15.

Wolf Parade, Jo Passed at Mod Club doors 8 pm. $30. On sale November 13. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 18.

Jeremy Albino at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $15. On sale November 14. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 29.

Black Lips at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $25. On sale November 15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. February 29.

Summer Salt, Okey Dokey, Breakup Shoes at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $23.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 4.

Busty and the Bass at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm. $TBA. On sale November 13. ticketmaster.ca. March 6.

The Districts, And The Kids at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, horseshoetavern.com. March 16.

R.LUM.R at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca. March 21.

The Murder Capital at Velvet Underground doors 7 pm, all ages. $12. On sale November 15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 25.

Fleshgod Apocalypse, The Agonist at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $25-$75. On sale November 15. ticketmaster.ca. March 25.

grandson, Bad Child, dubé at Danforth Music Hall doors 6 pm, all ages. $24.50-$35. On sale November 15. ticketmaster.ca. March 28.

Efterklang at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $18. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. April 1.

Algiers at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $20, $15 adv. showclix.com. April 6.

Dance Gavin Dance, Animals as Leaders, Veil of Maya, Royal Coda at Rebel doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $39.50-$65. On sale November 15. ticketmaster.ca. April 7.

Astrid at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $TBA. On sale November 15. ticketweb.ca. April 19.

Tennis, Molly Burch at Opera House doors 8 pm. $24.50. On sale November 15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com. April 22.

Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Fletcher at Scotiabank Arena 7 pm, all ages. $48-$308. ticketmaster.ca. May 6.

Joel Plaskett at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm. $27.50-$42.50. On sale November 15. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapemusic.com. May 8.

Jacob Collier at Danforth Music Hall doors 7 pm, all ages. $30.50-$45.50. On sale November 15. ticketmaster.ca. May 17.

Channel Tres at Mod Club doors 7 pm, all ages. $15. On sale November 15. ticketweb.ca. May 18.

Bikini Kill at Danforth Music Hall 7 pm, all ages. $58-$69. ticketmaster.ca. May 19-20.

The Black Crowes at Budweiser Stage 8 pm. $TBA. ticketmaster.ca. July 28.

The Teskey Brothers at Danforth Music Hall Postponed from March 14. 7 pm. Sold out. ticketmaster.ca. October 6.

